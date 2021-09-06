Susanna Reid Devastating Diagnosis of Cancer is able to reach out to ITV Colleague!

Susanna Reid, Good Morning Britain host, has expressed her support for Geoff Hill, the ITN editor. Hill opened up about his battle with cancer.

Susanna Reid reached out to ITV colleagues, after sharing their terrible cancer diagnosis.

After sharing his personal story of fighting cancer, the Good Morning Britain presenter, 50, sent Geoff Hill (52) a message to show support.

Speak to MailOnline Geoff said that he was not “out of the woods yet”She is currently undergoing a series of treatments.

Geoff described the various procedures and medications he received. He had a stem-cell transplant, 100 rounds of chemotherapy, and 38 bone marrow biopsies.

He claims that he has taken over 6,000 pills during this period.

Geoff is an experienced journalist and helped to break the ITN Brexit referendum.

After a routine blood test, he was diagnosed with leukemia.

Susanna posted about her colleague on Twitter: “A courageous man – with an incredible support team. Sending strength @geoffhillitv @CureLeukaemia.”

It struck a chord with her 830,000 followers. Many rushed to comment on the post and send inspirational messages to Geoff and Susanna.

One wrote: “Well said, Susanna. Absolutely incredible good luck Geoff Hill.”

Another commented: “Geoff Hill. Such a fine journalist and lovely guy.”

Geoff stated that he was “knocked sideways” In an honest interview, he revealed that he had been diagnosed with cancer. “life can change so quickly”.

Following being diagnosed with acutely lymphoblastic, the doctor told him that he could have been dead in a matter of hours. He received an emergency blood transfusion.

Geoff stated: “I was out of breath, I had sweats and lack of energy, but you don’t think you’ve got blood cancer.

“No one does. The signs are important.”