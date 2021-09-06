To avoid a Jury Duty, woman chooses to wear outrageous outfits

Hours before she was due to be called in as a juror, a woman found a way to avoid jury duty. Fans helped her choose from four outrageous outfits to help her hatch her mischievous plans.

Although being a juror can be a wonderful way to serve society, it can also prove difficult, especially when the mandate is given without any consideration for the individual’s other plans. Mia was in such a predicament that she had to come up with a solution.

The woman confided in fans how much she dreaded jury duty and tried in the past to wriggle her way out of it. But she was out of luck as she learned that her next scheduled jury duty was the following day, and she had to report compulsorily.

Mia decided that she would have to be chased out of court because there were no other options. Mia was forced to don a screaming outfit. “send her home!”

Mia sought TikTokers’ help in deciding between four ridiculous outfits that portrayed her as someone unworthy of “making decisions for America.”

The first outfit was a black 3XL t-shirt paired with biker shorts, leaving the length of her legs exposed. To make the outfit even more provocative, the words were added. “I love shoes, booze & boys with tattoos,”were inscribed on a tee.

Mia sealed the deal by gifting her pink crocs to match her hairstyle. Mia explained the concept say this is: “The theme is like… ‘Menace to society.’ It says I love shoes, booze, and boys with tattoos. I think that just screams ‘I have terrible judgment and shouldn’t be a juror.'”

The mischievous lady chose a cowboy-themed look for her second choice. She wore a red, low-cut top, jeans shorts, cowboy boots and a hat. She explained this is:

“It just looks like a walking distraction. I wanted to show as much cleavage as I’m comfortable with…”

Mia said that the second option would require her speaking in a southern accent. The other jurors would conclude that Mia had better things to be doing. “take care of my horse blue jeans.”Mia explains why the cowboy look is so popular. This is:

“This kind of screams she should not make any decision for America at all even though she represents it well.”

The third look is shown as “overqualified.”Mia admits that she took a leaf from “Legally Blonde’s” Elle Woods’ fashion book. Elle Woods’ fashion book. She was stunning in a gold blazer, white turtle neck top and a skirt.

“If I showed up and the other jurors saw me in this fit, they would be intimidated and want to go home. Therefore they’re gonna send me away because I’m just better than everyone.”

The fourth look was a TikToker’s choice of a frat tee, leggings and knock-off JB slips. She topped it off with an amassed messy hair, tied in a messy bun.

The look screamed. “I woke up like this,”Mia is presented as unhappy and unwell. It didn’t matter to her, as long as it had the desired effect.

The woman applied mascara to her eyes haphazardly, and then applied water to each eye to make it look as if she was sobbing. She applied the mascara with her fingers. Additional this is: “If you saw this, you would not let my [expletive] into a courtroom.”

After that, she burst into laughter and asked her friends to help her choose the best option. TikTok agreed and offered their suggestions. This post received over 2 million views and thousands of funny comments. One user, it is suggested this is:

“As much as I love the Elle Woods fit, it’s gotta be the first one, but with the mascara touch.”

Others offered alternatives that helped them avoid jury duty. One user suggested that she tell the judge she is biased. Another advised her to ask lots questions because judges are notorious for picking the most talkative.

Mia was advised by one user to create a fake history of a relative with a criminal record. She then added that she liked visiting the gun range as a pastime. Another share this is:

“I showed up in my pajamas and half-drunk from the night before. Got sent home! (I want to serve but I had work and jury duty is cheap.”

Many couldn’t grasp why people tried avoiding jury duty as it was a way of serving society and always turned out enjoyable.

Mia clearly didn’t believe so. In an updated post, the woman revealed next day, she continued with her plan. The first outfit was what she wore to court. Caption: She admitted to the judge that she looked at her once and asked her to leave. Mission accomplished!