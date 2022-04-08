Steve Harvey Supposedly Panicking Over Health, Making Final Plans, Sketchy Source Claims In Dubious Gossip

Is Steve Harvey paranoid about his health? One tabloid claims the TV legend’s family is urging him to take better care of himself. Here’s the latest gossip about the TV judge.

‘Terrified’ Steve Harvey ‘Getting His Life In Order’?

This week, the Globe reports Bob Saget’s untimely death put Steve Harvey on edge. Apparently, Harvey is terrified that he’ll meet a similarly shocking fate, so he’s making sure all of his ducks are in a row. “Steve’s going over all his affairs to make sure everything’s in order legally and he’s also started getting all kinds of medical testing,” an insider reveals. “He’s getting everything checked from his cholesterol to his heart. He’s obsessed with making sure he’s in good health.”

But even though Harvey managed to shed some weight ahead of his 65th birthday, sources say the Family Feud host still has a long way to go. “His wife Marjorie’s always bugging him to eat more fresh veggies and fruits, and since Bob’s death from an unexplained fall and fatal brain trauma, he’s actually listening to her,” the snitch dishes. “He feels like he needs to stick around and work as long as he possibly can to make sure all of his kids and grandkids, and even their kids, are provided for.”

Steve Harvey ‘Obsessing Over His Health’?

This report is just hard for us to get behind. First of all, the outlet needlessly drags Bob Saget’s tragic passing into the story. If the outlet wanted to talk about how Harvey is on a health kick, then fine. But the magazine’s insistence on tying this all back to Saget’s shocking death is a huge red flag. It’s true that Harvey and Saget were friends, but all of Harvey’s comments following Saget’s passing have been about the comedian’s character.

“My staff just told me today, he just emailed me two days ago and they read the email to me this morning and he wanted me to come do this new podcast he had, man,” Harvey said about Saget. “He really respected the moral stances that I take. He was just talking about all the good times we had and they read the email to me. It was a little hard. He was a great dude. Great dude.” Obviously, Harvey is grieving his friend, not calling his doctors because he’s scared he’s going to be next.

The Tabloid On Celebrities’ Health

This is yet another example of the Globe incapability of letting celebrities age in peace. Last year, the outlet claimed Brian Wilson was a “prisoner in his own body.” Then the magazine reported Cher was close to dying.The publication even alleged Rod Stewart was “riddled with cancer” and feared for his life. Health scares are an extremely common tactic to sell salacious stories about older celebrities, and there usually isn’t any truth to them.

