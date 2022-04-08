Regé-Jean Page’s James Bond Competition Includes A Declining Tom Hardy, A Rising Michael Fassbender And Another Surprise Bridgerton Alum

Competition surrounding the new face of the James Bond movies continues to heat up. Unsurprisingly, Regé-Jean Page is still the top of the heap in this game of spies, but the rest of the field’s latest developments have provided some surprising updates. As Tom Hardy continues to fall in the odds, Michael Fassbender has had a surprise surge. Not to mention that a surprising candidate from Netflix’s Bridgerton series is now being whispered about.

Tom Hardy Falls, While Michael Fassbender Rises

The latest data from US-Bookies has a lot of surprises in store for those of you keeping up with the 007 race. As Tom Hardy had already suffered a setback in the 007 odds, his chances continue to descend through Michael Fassbender’s tiebreaking rise. Here are the current James Bond betting odds, with the percentage of probability laid out next to each competitor.

Regé-Jean Page – 15/8 (34.78%)

Henry Cavill – 4/1 (20%)

Aidan Turner – 6/1 (14.29%)

Michael Fassbender – 8/1 (11.11%)

Tom Hardy – 10/1 (9.09%)

Idris Elba – 12/1 (7.69%)

James Norton/Cillian Murphy – 14/1 (6.67%)

Richard Madden – 18/1 (5.26%)

Tom Hopper – 25/1 (3.85%)

In other news, Poldark’s Aidan Turner continues to hold onto his recent third place finish rather tightly, maintaining his 6/1 standing. The same can be said for periodic favorite Henry Cavill, who, after maintaining a recent, but brief stint in the lead , now sits unchanged at 4/1 odds. If there’s any sort of surprise to be had, it’s due to a rumor that’s surfaced outside of the usual suspects in the betting pool. The latest name to be thrown into the wind is none other than Bailey, Jonathan Bailey.

Is Bridgerton’s Jonathan Bailey Really Been Considered For James Bond?

Known as Anthony Bridgerton, the latest member of Bridgerton’s titular family to engage in a season-long quest for a spouse, Jonathan Bailey has steamed up a fair amount of Netflix queues as of late. With Season 2 freshly debuted and audiences still talking about what’s come to pass, Bailey has become a pretty hot topic of discussion.

Today’s best Netflix deals

According to a report from Small Screen , that site in particular has been given information that suggests things surrounding the actor are about to get hotter. Jonathan Bailey is apparently in consideration, along with an unnamed list of other candidates, for the honors to become the next James Bond. Were he to land the role, Bailey would become the first gay actor to land the role of 007.

Just as you think the competition to become Commander Bond’s next on-screen face was starting to form up around a predictable crop of competitors, along comes Jonathan Bailey to shake things up. If this is true, one would have to wonder what sort of offer Netflix will make to try and keep him on Bridgerton, and how it would rival how much Regé-Jean Page allegedly turned down to reappear.