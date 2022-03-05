Steve Harvey Responds Funny to a Question about whether he approves of Michael B. Jordan marrying his daughter

Steve Harvey, an actor and comedian, has carved a niche in the entertainment business for decades. He’s also been considered somewhat of a style icon for his old-school, three-piece big suits and more modern silk-cladded ensembles. But before all that, Mr. Blue Cheese himself is first and foremost a father – in particular, father to model Lori Harvey, who is currently dating Michael B. Jordan. The longtime Family Feud host recently had a funny response after being asked about whether he’d approve of the CreedActor marries his daughter.

The couple have, technically, been dating for just over a year now – so it might be a little soon to speculate such matters. Yet, if we’ve learned anything from engagements like Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s, it’s that the fast track does indeed exist… though maybe not where fathers like Steve Harvey are concerned. Recent Today segment, Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager put Harvey on the spot about his daughter’s potential long-term/permanent future with Michael B. Jordan. After much haggling and hedging, Harvey finally came up with a somewhat vague answer.

Um, oh man, this is a hard one…You know, I’ve given away two daughters and I’ve got four. That’s a hard one. I would have to say so far…Yeah. Yeah. [Beat] Nah, nah…ah, man…

After the show ended, the host of the game show joked and took a sip from what looked like hard liquor. So it’s not a yes, but it’s also not quite a no either, should Michael B. Jordan be considering popping the question to Lori Harvey. If the answer is really a hard no, from both the father and daughter, I know of quite a few who would like to volunteer in her stead…

Most likely, though, the comedian won’t actually take issue with having Black PantherHe was considered royalty by his extended family. In fact, Michael B. Jordan interviewed Steve Harvey for his recent cover of Paper Magazine, where they discussed Harvey’s desire to transcend how people view him on television. Their apparent rapport was evident, with Harvey asking Jordan if he loves his daughter Lori. Jordan’s answer was affirmative on that score, to which the patriarch jokingly responded:

You’ve got my respect. [Laughs] Hey Mike, at the end of the day, I’m a father.

Steve Harvey might already be referring Michael B. Jordan “Mike” “young soldier,”Harvey might then be referred to by him. “pops”Soon, one of these days will be. Lori Harvey shared her feelings about Jordan with the media. “friends first” “overcommunicate”To be on the same page.

