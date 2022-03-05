Post Malone Skewers Musician Suing For ‘Circles’ Credit

Post Malone states in a new court filing, that the Canadian musician is now suing Post Malone for songwriting credit on the megahit “Circles”He has not shown any evidence of his contribution “original”The multiplatinum formulation.

In new paperwork filed this week in federal court in Los Angeles, the rapper is asking a judge to dismiss Tyler Armes’ lawsuit with prejudice and make a declaratory judgment at a hearing next month that explicitly states Armes is “not a joint author.”

Malone admits Armes “was present for one early session”Malone and Frank Dukes were working on a rough mix of the song while they were in Toronto, Canada. However, he claimed that Armes was not involved in the final mix. “an admittedly extremely commonplace guitar chord progression,”Also known as C-F-G or 1-4-5, and possibly an unrecorded variant. “fragment of a guitar melody that Armes claims he sung to Post,”The filing states.

Malone and Dukes never intended to include Armes as a co-author of the song, didn’t record him during the session, and always had discretion to accept or reject his suggestions, the lawsuit claims.

“Armes does not have a shred of affirmative evidence with which to meet his burden of proof that his alleged contribution to the guitar melody is original,”The filing was obtained by Rolling Stone argues.

The new filing includes a copy of Armes’ deposition in which he describes the 1-4-5 chord progression as “extremely” common.

“Armes admitted that his contributions did not even rise to the level of originality, which is also required in addition to the fixation requirement. He either conceded that his ideas were commonplace musical devices or failed to meet his burden to demonstrate any originality otherwise. Armes thus cannot even establish the threshold requirement that he made a copyrightable contribution,”This is the new documentation.

Malone’s new request for summary judgment asks the court for an April 4 hearing on the matter. A request for comment was not immediately answered by an Armes lawyer. Rolling StoneFriday

Armes sued Malone (whose legal name was Austin Richard Post) in California on April 7, 2020. Malone also sued Armes in New York that day. These suits were consolidated and are currently pending in Los Angeles federal court. The court previously dismissed Armes’ claim for authorship of the “Circles”Recording the composition, but not authorship.

Armes was a member of the Canadian rap-rock band Down With Webster and says he’s collaborated with Timbaland, Murda Beatz, Justin Tranter, and Jesse Saint John.

He alleges that on Aug. 5, 2019, Malone’s manager, Dre London, posted a snippet of “Circles”Instagram prompts Armes to reach back and request assistance “credit.”

London replied a few days later with, “Just showed Posty the message. He said he remembers. U played a tune on the bass then he played more after it.”

Sources say that Armes’ process server attempted to serve London using a subpoena. This was in connection with the ongoing lawsuit. Rolling Stone.

Armes claims he was offered five percent of the publishing royalty income. “Circles”But, he tried to negotiate a bigger share before the offer was withdrawn.