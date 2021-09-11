Shorrocks Hill spa and nightclub that has been left to rot following closure! Here’s a Glimpse

Former Pinetops beauty and health club in Formby had an adjacent country club called Shorrocks Hill. This club had function suites and bars, and even a nightclub.

A creepy video has been taken showing the insides of an abandoned nightclub and spa, which has been left to decay.

The Pinetops former health and beauty club, which also had a Shorrocks Hill country club, was left to rot. It had function suites as well as bars, restaurants, and a nightclub.

In the past, it was a favorite for those who wanted to relax and unwind. Liverpool Echo reports.

Near Liverpool, the spa at Formby had numerous sauna rooms, heated pools, and a nightclub. It was popular with celebrities and footballers alike.

However, since 2015’s closure, the once elegant premises, which were nestled in idyllic surroundings, are now abandoned and desolate.

Urban explorer Daniel Sims, also known as Bearded Reality via social media, captured footage that shows how the spa and nightclub have continued to decay over the years.

In a video uploaded to his YouTube ChannelDaniel, along with his friends, takes a tour through the grounds.

The footage opens with the group going on a tour of an outside area filled with rubbish, including a shopping trolley, and containers in blackened water.

The corner with the large trees and former Tiki Bar is where you will find it.

Daniel is taken aback by the huge Jacuzzi and swimming pool still standing inside. “a lot of vodkas “There is being strewn about.

Daniel also captures a steam room with smashed glass and cracked seats. “you can still smell it kind of.”

The sauna is located next to the steam room. It still has its tiled seats, but it looks like someone has been burning paper in it.

One of the oddest things that the Urban Explorer encounters is a mound upon mounds of DVDs scattered all over the dance floor.

It has seen glass smashed all over the place and suffered significant damage. However, there are still fond memories of the nightclub with shots glasses, and pumps.

Daniel spoke out about his visit to Formby. “The place itself feels like you’re in another country on holiday, with the palm trees and all the other stuff.

“It is not something you might expect to see.

“First of all, it is very rare that you will find an abandoned spa, especially in the UK, so that threw me off a bit.

“You can see how it used to look with the grounds and stuff.

“You have the attached nightclub to it as well and we found hundreds of copied DVDs littering the floor.”

* Individuals are not encouraged to enter private and derelict premises under any circumstances for their own safety.