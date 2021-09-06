Stereophonics tickets Cost? 2022 UK Tour Announced!

As the world opens up again and lives music events are given the go-ahead, we’re looking forward to every upcoming tour. In the latest gig and event news, Stereophonics have announced a massive arena tour across the UK in 2022. So, how much are tickets and how can you bag some for yourself?

Formed in 1992, Stereophonics are a Welsh rock band.

Stereophonics announce 2022 UK tour

To promote their upcoming album, due to release 4th March 2022, Welsh rock band Stereophonics have announced a UK tour.

The performance dates are as followed:

Saturday 18th December 2021 – Principality Stadium, Cardiff (with very special guests Tom Jones and Catfish And The Bottlemen)

Friday 18th Mar 2022 – Manchester Arena

Sunday 20th Mar – P&J Arena, Aberdeen

Monday 21st March – Hydro, Glasgow

Wednesday 23rd March – Leeds Arena

Thursday 24th March – Newcastle Arena

Saturday 26th March – Brighton Centre

Sunday 27th March – Bournemouth International Centre

Tuesday 29th March – Liverpool Arena

Wednesday 30th March – Nottingham Arena

Friday 1st April –The O2, London

Saturday 2nd April – Resorts World Arena, Birmingham

According to List, frontman Kelly Jones excitedly addressed the tour: “Having done some really emotionally lead and introspective songs on the last album, we decided to come back with a bang this time, give the fans something to get a little loose too.

“The album title, Oochya!, was always a saying me and the band used in the studio to mean “let’s have it”, a blast of energy and optimism.”

How much are Stereophonics tickets?

Tickets for Stereophonics and Sir Tom Jones’ Christmas gig in Cardiff’s Principality Stadium are priced between £45 and £85.

Pre-sale for the 2022 UK tour begins on Thursday 9th September at 9 am, so make sure you’re signed up to Ticketmaster’s presale mailing list. Otherwise, general ticket sales start Friday 10th September at 9 am.

Due to the fact that tickets are not on sale yet, a fixed price for the tour is currently unclear. However, judging by the Christmas gig prices (£45-£85) as per Wales Online, we can expect to see a similar face value.

How to buy 2022 UK tour tickets

As mentioned, you’re going to want to sign up to a presale mailing list if you want to nab a ticket before the general public.

Ensure you’re purchasing your tickets through trusted websites, such as Ticketmaster or MyTicket.

Set your alarms and good luck!