Stereophonics tickets Cost? 2022 UK Tour Announced!

Stereophonics tickets Cost? 2022 UK Tour Announced!
By Amy Comfi
In
Life Style

As the world opens up again and lives music events are given the go-ahead, we’re looking forward to every upcoming tour. In the latest gig and event news, Stereophonics have announced a massive arena tour across the UK in 2022. So, how much are tickets and how can you bag some for yourself?

Formed in 1992, Stereophonics are a Welsh rock band.

Stereophonics announce 2022 UK tour

Stereophonics tickets Cost? 2022 UK Tour Announced!

To promote their upcoming album, due to release 4th March 2022, Welsh rock band Stereophonics have announced a UK tour.

The performance dates are as followed:

Saturday 18th December 2021 – Principality Stadium, Cardiff (with very special guests Tom Jones and Catfish And The Bottlemen)
Friday 18th Mar 2022 – Manchester Arena
Sunday 20th Mar – P&J Arena, Aberdeen
Monday 21st March – Hydro, Glasgow
Wednesday 23rd March – Leeds Arena
Thursday 24th March – Newcastle Arena
Saturday 26th March – Brighton Centre
Sunday 27th March – Bournemouth International Centre
Tuesday 29th March – Liverpool Arena
Wednesday 30th March – Nottingham Arena
Friday 1st April –The O2, London
Saturday 2nd April – Resorts World Arena, Birmingham

According to List, frontman Kelly Jones excitedly addressed the tour: “Having done some really emotionally lead and introspective songs on the last album, we decided to come back with a bang this time, give the fans something to get a little loose too.

“The album title, Oochya!, was always a saying me and the band used in the studio to mean “let’s have it”, a blast of energy and optimism.”

How much are Stereophonics tickets?

Tickets for Stereophonics and Sir Tom Jones’ Christmas gig in Cardiff’s Principality Stadium are priced between £45 and £85.

Pre-sale for the 2022 UK tour begins on Thursday 9th September at 9 am, so make sure you’re signed up to Ticketmaster’s presale mailing list. Otherwise, general ticket sales start Friday 10th September at 9 am.

Due to the fact that tickets are not on sale yet, a fixed price for the tour is currently unclear. However, judging by the Christmas gig prices (£45-£85) as per Wales Online, we can expect to see a similar face value.

How to buy 2022 UK tour tickets

As mentioned, you’re going to want to sign up to a presale mailing list if you want to nab a ticket before the general public.

Ensure you’re purchasing your tickets through trusted websites, such as Ticketmaster or MyTicket.

Set your alarms and good luck!

Latest News

Previous articleWould Kimye Get Back On Track Or Will They Proceed With Divorce?
Next articleChrissy Teigen Wife Of John Legend Reaches Her Personal Sobriety Milestone in the Wake of Past Controversies!

Related Articles

About Us

Central Recorder is a non-profit news organization based in California City. Our mission is to seek truth and help people understand the world better. We cover local California News and also International News over various categories.

About
Contact

© Central Recorder