Stereophonics tickets Cost? 2022 UK Tour Announced!

As the world opens up again and lives music events are given the go-ahead, we’re looking forward to every upcoming tour. In the latest gig and event news, Stereophonics have announced a massive arena tour across the UK in 2022. So, how much are tickets and how can you bag some for yourself?
Formed in 1992, Stereophonics are a Welsh rock band.
Stereophonics announce 2022 UK tour
To promote their upcoming album, due to release 4th March 2022, Welsh rock band Stereophonics have announced a UK tour.
The performance dates are as followed:
Saturday 18th December 2021 – Principality Stadium, Cardiff (with very special guests Tom Jones and Catfish And The Bottlemen)
Friday 18th Mar 2022 – Manchester Arena
Sunday 20th Mar – P&J Arena, Aberdeen
Monday 21st March – Hydro, Glasgow
Wednesday 23rd March – Leeds Arena
Thursday 24th March – Newcastle Arena
Saturday 26th March – Brighton Centre
Sunday 27th March – Bournemouth International Centre
Tuesday 29th March – Liverpool Arena
Wednesday 30th March – Nottingham Arena
Friday 1st April –The O2, London
Saturday 2nd April – Resorts World Arena, Birmingham
According to List, frontman Kelly Jones excitedly addressed the tour: “Having done some really emotionally lead and introspective songs on the last album, we decided to come back with a bang this time, give the fans something to get a little loose too.
“The album title, Oochya!, was always a saying me and the band used in the studio to mean “let’s have it”, a blast of energy and optimism.”
How much are Stereophonics tickets?
Tickets for Stereophonics and Sir Tom Jones’ Christmas gig in Cardiff’s Principality Stadium are priced between £45 and £85.
Pre-sale for the 2022 UK tour begins on Thursday 9th September at 9 am, so make sure you’re signed up to Ticketmaster’s presale mailing list. Otherwise, general ticket sales start Friday 10th September at 9 am.
Due to the fact that tickets are not on sale yet, a fixed price for the tour is currently unclear. However, judging by the Christmas gig prices (£45-£85) as per Wales Online, we can expect to see a similar face value.
How to buy 2022 UK tour tickets
As mentioned, you’re going to want to sign up to a presale mailing list if you want to nab a ticket before the general public.
Ensure you’re purchasing your tickets through trusted websites, such as Ticketmaster or MyTicket.
Set your alarms and good luck!