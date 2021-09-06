Would Kimye Get Back On Track Or Will They Proceed With Divorce?

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West may not end up divorcing after all. According to reports, the couple is open to reconciliation. Kim Kardashian and Kanye have kept the world guessing since their 2012 marriage. There hasn’t been a couple nearly as endearing Kimye over the past few years, making them a media obsession.

Unfortunately, the internet was not pleased when Kim Kardashian filed for divorce. However, in true Kim and Kanye fashion, the famous couple’s divorce has been one hell of a rollercoaster.

Fans have speculated for weeks about a reconciliation of Kanye and Kim Kardashian. According to recent reports, sources close to the couple suggest that fan speculation may be true.

The estranged husband and wife raised eyebrows just last week at West’s listening party for “Donda” in Chicago. Kardashian was wearing a couture wedding gown when West finished one of his performances.

The buzz intensified when the pair were spotted walking together out of the performance venue. Page Six claimed that he and his estranged spouse were back together, but no one believed him.

West then responded to Kardashian’s divorce filing in April and was reportedly upset at the narrative that she dumped him. Two months later, West retracted his support for Kardashians and started romance rumors with Irina Shayk.

Kimye, however, continues to be a family member during their July San Fransisco trip. The couple continues to spend time together and even coordinate for West’s listening parties. Now the couple is working to rebuild their relationship.