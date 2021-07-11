State Of Siege: Temple Attack Watch Online Free | Zee5

Akshaye Khanna’s digital debut on Zee5 original films is the latest buzz of the town. The Ken Ghosh directorial film is inspired by true events. It highlights the role of NSG commandos in combating and proudly neutralizing the attack by enemies. Major Hanut Singh played by Akshaye Khanna is the officer in charge of the mission. The film is highly anticipated by fans across the nation. The same made its debut on OTT platform Zee5 on 9th July 2021. But, if you are planning to watch this film for free on Zee5, then read on to know the steps you need to follow.

How to watch State Of Siege: Temple Attack on Zee5 for free?

The movie aired on OTT platform Zee5 on 9th July 2021. It is available in three different languages for the viewer namely Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. Zee5 offers an annual subscription at just Rs. 500 but, if you want to watch the latest films and web series entirely for free, follow these steps.

Steps for Jio users

If you are a Jio user, you can watch Zee5 for free on the Jio cinema app. Simply follow the guide mentioned below:

Download the Jio cinema application

Next, you need to install it on your device

After installation, open the app and register using your Jio number. Verify the same with an OTP to complete the registration process.

After successful registration, you can stream Zee5 premium for free.

Steps for Airtel TV app

All airtel postpaid users can stream Zee5 premium for free on the airtel TV app. Simply follow this guide.

Open the Airtel TV application on your gadget.

Log in with the airtel number

Next, you need to claim for the Zee5 free subscription

Next is to enter your number and set a password on the Zee5 app

Continue to complete the registration process.

Watch the films and series for free on the Zee5 app.

State Of Siege: Temple Attack Trailer

You can watch the trailer here.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DmwQ8aQXMCI

What are you waiting for? The movie is streaming on Zee5, binge watch the film for free now.