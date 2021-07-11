Will there be a fourth season of the small-town romance drama? Here’s what we’ve learned thus far.

Fans of Virgin River can look forward to a fresh new season of the love drama when they return home today.

Season three of Virgin River stars Alexandra Breckenridge as Mel, a midwife who continues her romance with bar owner Jack while bringing him back to health following a gunshot wound in the season two finale.

Season three may have only recently premiered on Netflix, but if you’re wondering if the program will return for a fourth season (or who shot Jack on Virgin River), we’ve got all the answers.

Who’s in the cast of Virgin River season 4?

If a fourth season is in the works, we may anticipate all of the main characters to return: Mel (Alexandra Breckenridge), Jack (Martin Henderson), John (Colin Lawrence), Charmaine (Lauren Hammersley), Doc (Tim Matheson), Hope (Annette O’Toole), Brady (Benjamin Hollingsworth), Brie (Zibby Allen), Lizzie (Sarah Dugdale), and Ricky (Grayson Gurnsey) are among the characters who appear in the film.

Will Virgin River return for a fourth season?

While Netflix has yet to announce if Virgin River will return for a fourth season, various outlets have speculated that shooting on the next installment is set.

According to the June edition of ProductionWeekly, filming on Virgin River season four will begin in late July and end on November 30th in Vancouver, Canada.RadioTimes.com has reached out to Netflix for comment; in the meanwhile,,, stay tuned to this page for the latest Virgin River season four updates.

Virgin River season 4 release date

If rumors are to be accepted, season four filming will begin in July and finish in November; the series will most likely return to our screens at the beginning of 2022.

Season two took little under a year to come after season one, while season three took even less time, arriving after only seven months. So while it may be extremely optimistic to anticipate Season 4 in February/March, we may hope for it by the summer of 2022 at the very least.

What will the fourth season be about?

There were no spoilers here, but Virgin River season three ended on a cliffhanger for several of the characters, especially Preacher, whose plight at the end of the season nearly stopped my heart, and Mel and Jack, who will be forced to cope with a situation that might rip them apart. Not to mention Hope and Doc, who finished Season 3 in…well, no spoilers here, but it’s not a happy place.

It’s anyone’s guess what will happen with those cliffhangers. Still, based on what the program built up in season three, we have an idea regarding season four storylines: Ricky will choose between joining the army, and he may leave Virgin River—and Lizzie—behind. Paige will most likely be seen again, hopefully with Christopher. Charmaine is expected to give birth to twins, and a custody battle between her and Todd and Jack, the biological father of her children, is possible. And, while we’re on the subject of Jack, we could finally learn who shot him.