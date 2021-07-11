Netflix’s Jupiters Legacy Series is a dissapointement for OG Comic book Fans

The first season of Jupiter’s Legacy might have already set up the avenue for the future season; however, the series was nothing but a disappointment. People of the OG Comic book series had high expectations from the series. Jupiter’s Legacy is based on the popular creator Mark Millar.

The first season directed that the Legacy of the original team will be carried out to their offspring. But the series is nothing but a mediocre reminder of how Mark Millar’s Legacy went to waste.

Jupiter’s Legacy on Netflix: Disappointed Mark Millar’s comic book fans

The series does portray the issues in a superhero family, but the unnecessary drama was a turn-off for the viewers and critics. The interaction between the central characters like Lady Liberty and The Utopian often seemed forceful. Even the series failed to invoke no emotion among the viewers.

Similarly, the interaction between Brainwave, the older brother of Utopian, lacked spark. By the end of the first season, it was evident that Brainwave was the real villain. And as the source material came from Mark Millar’s classic comic book, the lack of action sequences irked viewers and fans.

Jupiter’s Legacy on Netflix: What was wrong with one of the best potential TV Series?

There is a highly likely chance that the makers and writers planned to bring the action and the interesting bit in the future season. The first season was only to introduce the characters and the general plot, leading to a saturation point.

Another massive problem with the show was the low-quality visual effects and make-up. The heroes are dressed up in costumes which is worse than the actors who indulge in cosplay. The aging make-up combined with terrible wings was too much for the audience to bear in Jupiter’s Legacy.

Even if you compare the series to its counterparts on both film and TV Series, it is nothing but a sheer disappointment. Even Shang-Chi’s costume in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings looks lucrative after the release of Jupiter’s Legacy on Netflix.