Star shares touching tribute to son

Chrissy Teigen is mourning the loss of her third baby a year later with a touching tribute.

The former model marked National Sons’ Day by remembering the baby, Jack, she and her husband John Legend lost due to pregnancy complications last October. Teigen posted a photo on Instagram Tuesday of herself crying in the hospital bed at the time of the loss with her husband by her side writing about “the son we almost had.”

“A year ago you gave me the greatest pain I could ever imagine to show me I could survive anything, even if I didn’t want to,” Teigen wrote. “I didn’t get to take care of you but you came and went to get me to love myself and take care of myself because our bodies are precious and life is a miracle.”

The 35-year-old cookbook author concluded her Tuesday post writing, “they told me it would get easier but yeah, that hasn’t started yet. mom and dad love you forever.”

Openly sharing her pregnancy loss, Teigen inspired many women who are or who have dealt with similar unfortunate circumstances. According to the Office on Women’s Health, pregnancy loss occurs in “as many as 10 to 15 percent of confirmed pregnancies.”

“I’m happy to be the one to be able to yell loudly from the rooftops and talk about my uterus and talk about my everything,” Teigen told USA TODAY in April. “If that’s going to make other women feel that they can do it, too, then I will be that person and I’m happy to do it.”

Teigen has been very open about the healing process since she and Legend lost what would have been the couple’s second son. Most recently she wrote about being “slightly down” when thinking of a caption for her latest cookbook in August, almost beginning it with “my third baby is here!”

“I realized I threw myself into the book to not think of the real, actual third baby,” she wrote at the time.

Teigen’s post of mourning came after celebrating the life of her 3-year-old son Miles with a series of photos. Legend also posted baby Miles writing, “I don’t know who’s declaring these national days but I’ve got Miles pics and I’m posting one.”

The couple also shares 5-year-old daughter Luna, who Teigen honored just days before on National Daughters’ Day.