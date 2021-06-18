Star Girl Season 2 Release Date: When Is The Next Season Coming?

Geoff Johns, the creator of the much-awaited superhero show, “Star Girl” Season 2, recently revealed that the upcoming season would be jam-packed with notorious activities, and it will unwrap many mysteries. The audience is pretty excited to see their favorite superhero character on big screens. But, when is the new season of Star Girl coming? Here is all we know.

Stargirl is one of the top-rated DC series that follows the amazing adventures of the lead character Courtney Whitmore. The show creator, Geoff Johns, created the character Stargirl in the year 1999, and since then, it has amazed the fans. Season 1 of Stargirl was an absolute treat for DC fans, and now it’s time for one more adventurous ride. Here is everything we know about Stargirl Season 2.

Stargirl Season 2 Release Date

All “Stargirl” fans cheer up as your favorite character is gearing up to boom the screens. The much-awaited season 2 of “Stargirl” is ready to land on Tuesday, August 10, 2021. The show will shift from the DC Universe to the CW Network for its next installment.

Stargirl Season 2 Trailer

The makers have already revealed a trailer for Stargirl Season 2. The trailer reveals much about the upcoming season. Geoff has already unveiled the upcoming season as a blockbuster and highlighted that there are some major twists coming up. So, we can expect that season 2 will be packed with some exciting spectacles.

You can enjoy the trailer of Stargirl Season 2 here – https://youtu.be/GaSQdh926Gc