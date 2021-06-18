Love Victor Season 3 Release Date | Watch Senior Year of Creekwood High

Love, Victor is out for a couple of seasons, and both seasons featured massive cliffhangers. The first season left off where Victor, played by Michael Cimino, came out to both his father and mother is a series of revelating episodes. On the other hand, the second season has made fans wonder what will be Victor’s potential love in the third season.

The series is yet to be renewed for the third season run. However, the speculation about the potential love interest is no fire. Victor & Benji, played by George Sear, begin the season with a bang. However, they took a break, and things got worse for the young lover.

Love, Victor Season 3: Release Date

At the time of writing, there’s no update regarding the release of the third season. According to reports, in the second season of Love, Victor was renewed a couple of months after the release of season 1. So there is a highly likely chance the series makers will announce the season 3 renewal in a few months.

As far as the release date of the third season is concerned, Hulu or the makers will make a revelation after the filming is done.

it’s junior year at creekwood high and we’re choosing to live authentically. 💙 every episode of #lovevictor season 2 is streaming now, only on @hulu. pic.twitter.com/biEKCSbMrv — Love, Victor (@LoveVictorHulu) June 16, 2021

Love, Victor Season 3: Plot

The plot has been speculated significantly since the conclusion of the second season. Victor has to decide between Rahim and Benji. By the looks of it, the third season will most likely center on the newest relationship between Victor and his new partner.

The third season will also feature the tour that Mia and Andrew will embark on to locate their mother. Also, a new relationship will stir between Felix and Pilar. The third season might not be the love triangle that was explored in the first and second seasons.

The forthcoming season will explore newfound relationships, love stories, and a lot of admirers which our hero will come across.