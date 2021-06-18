The Family Man Season 3 Release Date | Project Guan Yu Threat in Season 3

Manoj Bajpayee once again became a sensation in the entire country after the release of The Family Man. The Indian espionage action thriller is widely praised by both fans and critics alike. Prime Video’s original series didn’t only live up to the fans’ expectations but also set a precedence for the upcoming third season.

The climax of The Family Man Season 2 hinged on the premise of the third season. The fans are finally aware of what’s in store in them. The third season is set during the pandemic in India. The lead actor of the series, Manoj Bajpayee, has also provided the timeline for how much time the fans will have to hold for the release of the series.

The Family Man: An insight on the second season

The second of The Family Man made its debut on Prime Video on the 4th of June 2021. None of the fans thought the premise could be better after a groundbreaking first season. On the other hand, the second season was about Tamilian Rebels from Sri Lanka; it showed the bad side of politics.

The third season will not only explore the pandemic and its repercussions in India. Instead, it will connect how China is responsible for the spread of the deadly virus.

The Family Man Season 3: Release Date

Manoj Bajpayee’s recent interview with Bollywood Bubble suggests that the makers already have the story with them. However, due to the second wave, and as the country is not lifting restrictions, the story isn’t turned into a screenplay; hence the filming hasn’t begun yet.

Prime Video is yet to renew and provide a release date. However, if the past release dates of seasons 1 and 2 are concerned, the third season will release sometime between March and May 2023.

The Family Man premieres one of its seasons every two years. And fans have adjusted to the schedule.