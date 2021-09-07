Stacey Solomon Shows New utility room in rush to finish the House before Baby Arrives!

Loose Women panelist Stacey Solomon filmed a video of the progress in her mint green utility area to share with fans

Stacey Solomon showcased her brand new utility room to her fans as she struggles to finish her house before her baby arrives.

The Loose Women panelist, who is pregnant, took to Instagram Stories to share some videos of the progress of her room.

After showing her fans how far away she was from her swimming pool, the 31-year-old moved onto the utility area.

“The green room,” She said. “The utility on the other hand has been coming along so quickly and I’m so so happy with it.

“We are so proud of the people involved in this project. They are so hardworking and just as talented. The units are in, and today the tiles will be in.”

Although the flooring was not completed, the room already had many shelves and cupboards installed in beautiful mint green.

Stacey captioned her post: “It makes me so excited to put a load on. I can’t wait to put the handles in and the wall tiles will be done today.”

Stacey went back to her Stories to update the story after the white wall tiles had been installed.

Floating shelves and floor tiles will be installed tomorrow.

The talks show host had a pink utility area in her old house.

Stacey and her fiancé Joe Swash have been waiting for the arrival date of their daughter and have been keeping busy with the refurbishment of Pickle Cottage.

Stacey showed off her new look recently “dropped” Last week, baby bump and she admitted that she does not want her pregnancy over.

Joe and Stacey have a two-year-old Rex, while Joe has Leighton, a nine-year-old, and Zachary (a 13-year-old) from past relationships.

They are expecting a girl but Loose Women presenter, Loise Women, took to Instagram to reveal that she is not yet ready for her little one.

Stacey shared a video in which she rubbed her stomach, along with the caption “I feel like her weight has dropped recently. So I’m panicking.” [sic] nesting mode.

“I want to finish so many things and I also don’t want this pregnancy to end.”

Stacey said in the video that she wanted to marry her “pickle” Wait until Joe and she have decorated the front room, kitchen, and utility before she makes her entrance.