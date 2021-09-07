Christopher Reeve Son Matthew Reeve Is the Same Height and Physicality as His Late Father!

Hollywood is full of famous celebrities who look just like their parents. However, Christopher Reeve’s eldest child Matthew is strikingly and amazingly similar to his father.

Christopher Reeve was a great actor in his prime. Christopher Reeve was a master actor for many decades. His talents and charms kept the world spellbound throughout his career.

He is best known for his role in the award-winning film, “Superman, “Fans still recall Christopher’s physical appeal. However, Matthew, his oldest son can show them a replica.

Picture of Christopher Reeve & Matthew Reeve

MATTHEW LOOKS LIKE HIS DAD

Superman as played in 1978’s film “Superman: The Movie” Christopher was the only actor Christopher needed in order to be a household name. This was his first professional performance, and it launched him into the world of actors who have won awards.

Christopher’s life ended in 2004 at 52. However, while his fans will miss him on screen, his children have tried their best to preserve his legacy.

Matthew, Matthew’s eldest child, has an active role as a writer/producer in the movie industry. However, he reminds his fans of his father, especially his height.

Christopher Reeve with his son Matthew Reeve at a birthday bash for The Christopher Reeve Paralysis Foundation

A look at the 49-year-old brings to mind the intimidating height the late Superman star had that made him look like the perfect savior of a world riddled with criminals and evil.

Matthew and his father may not be identical twins, but there is no doubt that they share a similar facial appearance as well as a striking body build.

Matthew stands at 6′ 2″ (a jaw-dropping height).” (1.88 m), tall enough to make him the right candidate to replace his famous father in the “Superman” franchise, only that his passion lies in telling stories and not acting them out.

Christopher Reeve on January 25, 2004, in New York City

Before his father’s death, Matthew and the late “The Bostonians” star shared a good father-son relationship. The look-alike son considered his dad a role model, adding that his father’s passion for his craft rubbed off on him.

Matthew spoke of his admiration for his dad during a speech, adding that he considered him a true superman as the late actor was a master at many things. He could fly a plane, play the piano and sail a boat.

MEET MATTHEW

A graduate of the NYU dual-degree MBA/MFA program, he currently enjoys a screenwriter and film director career. Matthew already has movies such as “The Land That Never Was,” “Agent Hamilton,” and “Second Strike” to his credit.