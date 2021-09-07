Khloe Kardashian Wants Peace Of Thought by Being Away From Social Media Going Offline!

Khloe Kardashian is a celebrity with 180 million Instagram followers. However, she’s having a hard time finding some “peace of mind.”The Keep Up with the Kardashians star swears off the Internet. Or, at least what she’s said. Khloe took to her Instagram Stories to share that she’s taking a social media break.

What’s got her worked up this time around? Khloe’s relationship with social media is complicated. In an earlier statement, Khloe revealed that she uses social networks to improve her mental health. Over the past year alone, she’s dealt with criticism from everything ranging from her ever-changing look to her on-and-off relationship with Tristan Thompson.

Khloe Kardashian has had enough of Twitter users

It’s not Instagram she has a problem with. It’s Twitter that she’s tired of. Khloe Kardashian has stirred the reconciliation rumors once more. As TV Shows Ace previously reported, the parents are giving their relationship another go despite Tristan’s unfaithful ways. Khloe attended a party recently with her baby daddy. People criticized her for returning to him.

Khloe was also criticized for fat-shaming. Recently, a viral video went viral showing Khloe mocking those who struggle with weight. Khloe is fed up with the. non-stop criticism just wants peace in her own life. She took to Twitter recently to voice her disapproval at her critics who were watching her every move.

“HA! some of y’all really just makeup anything and swear it’s the truth as if you know what’s going on,” Khloe Tweet. “The truth is never good enough… or juicy enough. So you create a narrative that fits what you choose to believe.”

She went one step further, responding to individual tweets. She claimed that some critics of her were “terrorizing” Her. It seemed like Khloe needed a break from social media. She spent last weekend with her ex-boyfriend at a birthday for LeBron James’ wife, Savannah Brinson, per TMZ. Tristan and Khloe broke up in June, but have been in each other’s orbit once again. However, they can’t really escape each other since they’re the parents of True Thompson.

KUWTKStar vows to quit social networking

Khloe Kardashian now wants to stop using social media. She responded earlier this week to a fan, who stated that they try to avoid social media as much as possible. Khloe That she has been following “this vibe recently” Seither “mental health needs it.” She returned two days later to post a selfie and to share news about Oklahoma’s execution laws.

Khloe posted on her Instagram Stories Saturday, September 4th to announce her separation. In her first Instagram post, she wrote: “Offline is the new peace of mind.”Next, she posted another message with a cryptic message. The message seemed to have alluded to Khloe’s social media break. It seems like she’s in desperate need to find peace in her life. Right now, she’s all about being in the present moment rather than chasing clout.

“When you are constantly rushing in life you are never truly present. No matter how much you attain through rushing, it will never be enough for the ego. You will always be in a state of chasing something outside of yourself and that will leave you feeling of emptiness in the end. Ask yourself what’s the rush? Life can be lived one moment at a time, so why keep rushing and never be fully present?”

The star still posts on social media. She advertises her clothing line but these are likely pre-scheduled posts in preparation for upcoming launches. Khloe can hopefully find some peace and quiet away from social media. A short or long-term break can do wonders for your mental health.