‘Squid Game’ Director & BTS On CJ’s Visionary Awards List

‘Squid Game’ Director, ‘Minari’ Actress & BTS On CJ’s Visionary Award List

South Korea’s CJ ENM Entertainment has announced the winners of its 2021 Visionary awards, which recognize the year’s forerunners in the entertainment industry. This year’s awards are in their second edition with six winners. They are: MinariYoun Yuh jung, actress, won the Supporting Actress Oscar. Squid GameDirector Hwang Donghyuk; TV personality Yu Jaeseok; CJ ENM producer Choi Jungnam, who has credits that include Street Woman Fighter; The band BTS; and Aespa, the music group. “2021 is a year where K-culture has advanced in terms of influence and prestige thanks to K-content’s achievements in the global market across all genres including film, drama and music,”Si Yeon-jae is the General Manager of CJ ENM Marketing Strategy. “In a time when the persistence of the pandemic brought major changes in how content is created and consumed, CJ ENM will keep innovating and challenge itself to forge the next entertainment vision with those who relate to the zeitgeist and present relevant visions.”

Red Sea Festival Sets Juries

Saudia Arabia’s inaugural Red Sea International Film Festival has unveiled its juries. Giuseppe Tornatore is an Italian filmmaker and writer.EnnioHend Sabry, a Tunisian actress, writer, actor, and producer, will serve as the Red Sea Features Competition Jury. She will also be joined by Cherien Dabis from Germany, Daniela Michel (German film director and writer) and Abdulaziz Alshlahei (Saudi film director). The 16-strong selection of features from Asia and Africa will be selected by the winners. Marwan Hamed (Egyptian director) will lead the Red Sea Shorts Competition Jury. He will be joined by Ahd Kamel (Saudi Arabian actress, director), and Khadar Alderus (Finnish-Somali writer and director). “It is a uniquely special honour to be asked to preside over the jury of any festival’s first edition, let alone the first international film festival to ever take place in a country. There is such a strong selection of films competing in the Red Sea: Features Competition, that are representative of the very best cinema coming from the Arab world, Asia and Africa. I am sure that we will see some truly pioneering and innovative films that will undoubtedly shape the future of international cinema,”Giuseppe Tornatore commented. The festival will be held from December 6-15.