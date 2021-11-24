Preacher claims an alien, that was a reptile in disguise, imitated her husband and tried to have sex with her

A preacher in the United States has claimed that an alien, which was actually a reptile in disguise, imitated her husband and tried to have “sexual relations” with her.

Preacher, author and talk show host Sharon Gilbert, who appeared on infamous preacher Jim Bakker’s online show on Tuesday, recounted the surreal event in her life, which apparently occurred just after she had gotten married to her husband, Derek, who was also on the episode.

“After Derek and I got married…one night, this other Derek appears in our bed,” begins Gilbert. “The real Derek is lying down next to me. The other Derek sits right up out of it. It startled me. I knew that was not Derek. So I asked this critter: ‘Who are you?’ because he clearly wanted to have sexual relations. He said ‘come on, I’m your husband.’ I said ‘who are you?’ and he had the nerve to claim to be Ahasuerus – Xerses [the fourth King of Kings of the Achaemenid Empire who ruled from 486 to 465 BC].”

Gilbert goes on to claim that she was visited by the creature several times but it was only when she was able to “verbalise the name of Jesus did he go away.” She says that she always heard his voice in her head and couldn’t move but was only able to fight back when she was able to pray.

She claimed that she was visited by the creature a dozen times over the course of five years and that it was attempting to “use my free will to do something that was going to pull me away from God.”

However, she managed to put an end to his visitations when she internally said “I’ve had enough” and: “I reached up, I grabbed his face and I said, ‘You are a liar. And Jesus is real.’ And I pulled that face-off. And beneath it was a reptile.”

In addition to this Gilbert says that he had “little creatures with him this time, these little halfling creatures and they looked like gargoyles, they were reptilian as well.“

“So beneath that face of Derek was a reptilian serpentine creature, probably similar to what visited the Anasazi…”

The Anasazi, incidentally, were a tribe of Native American people who vanished without a trace from New Mexico in the 14th century which has led some conspiracy theorists to believe they were abducted by extra-terrestrials. Their story was even a subject for an X-Files episode.

We should clarify that most of this episode of Bakker’s was concentrated around the promotion of a DVD called The Great Delusion which delves into conspiracy theories about UFOs, aliens and their connection to supernatural entities likes demons and fallen angels, hence the focus on extra-terrestrials.