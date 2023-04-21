Spoilers for GH: Victor Cassadine eliminates himself with his own pathogen?

General Hospital (GH), spoilers indicate that Victor Cassadine is no more. The actor confirms his departure as villain Victor. There are many characters that would like to see him go to the eternal fire pit.

General Hospital Spoilers – Who Kills Victor Cassadine?

At the moment there are plenty of people who have access to the bad guy including his hostages Liesl Obrecht (Kathleen Gati), his great-nephew, Spencer Cassadine (Nikolas Chavez), and the littlest Cassadine, Ace (okay maybe he’s too young to take out Victor but there could be an accident …). Trina (Tabyana) Ali is hiding on the Haunted Star.

Holly Sutton, Jane Eliott and Tracy Quartermaine are also there. The two are equally capable and motivated to bring down their evildoer.

GH Spoilers – Victor Cassadine On Borrowed Time

General Hospital Spoilers Tease Holly is aware that Victor has kidnapped Ethan, her son (James Ryan), and sold his body to the highest bidder. The biggest surprise was the new color of his hair and absence of eyebrows.

Tracy is sure to want revenge on Victor for killing Luke Spencer (Tony Geary). If he is indeed dead, of course. When did Tracy Q. need an excuse to be mean? She after all has one of the most memorable soap scenes in history, keeping her dad’s heart medication from him and assuming he was going to die.

General Hospital Spoilers – Is Victor Cassadine A Marked Man?

But there is a possible way out for Victor that doesn’t involve murder. We now know that he is a diehard environmentalist who wants to save the planet from destruction (this reveal may be more shocking than Ethan’s bizarre appearance). Victor Cassadine has teamed up with Prince Harry and Leo DiCaprio in order to save Mother Earth.

Victor plans on using a deadly pathogen to decrease the number of people and the stress placed upon the Earth. At this point he sounds like an idiot. What ever happened to Cassadine Man who wanted to return his family’s glory days to their former glory?

Will Victor commit his own death?

Wouldn’t it be a kick in the pants if Victor ended up offing himself via his own pathogen? Leisl helps him because he is not good at epidemiology. Do you think it would be poetic justice if Victor was to eliminate himself, GH fans?

Check back often to see what’s new with GH. General Hospital news and spoilers are updated here regularly.