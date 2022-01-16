Spider-Man’s Spider-Man takes the box office crown from Scream 2022

Paramount Pictures and Spyglass Media’s “Scream”The reign of “Spider-Man: No Way Home”It is currently at the top of the box office charts with $13.3 million in Friday’s 3,664 theaters. This puts it in a position to exceed prerelease projections for a $35M extended Martin Luther King weekend opening.

The fifth installment of the “Scream”Courteney, Neve and David Arquette returned to the film in a series aimed at the 18-35 crowd. The original was reopened last year. “Scream”1996. Reception for the film, which continues the series’ deconstruction of horror movie tropes, was positive with a 76% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes to go with an 86% audience score and a B+ on CinemaScore.

This is the end result “Spider-Man: No Way Home”He has been denied the opportunity to be the first film since 1993. “Black Panther”In 2018, to win five consecutive No. 1 weekends. The Sony/Marvel blockbuster, however, will go ahead “Black Panther”On the All-time domestic chartsThis weekend it surpasses $700,000,000 in domestic revenues “No Way Home”The company added $5.1 million Friday and is expected to add $26.7 millions Monday. That would make it total $704,000,000.

In third is Universal/Illumination’s “Sing 2,”It has continued to have solid holds despite it being available for digital rental. Its total 4 days of $11.4 million was estimated, which would make its total at $122.5 million. 20th Century Studios’ “The King’s Man” and Universal’s “The 355”Completing the top five in a close race for fourth, each of them earning approximately $2.9million this weekend, according industry estimates.

“Scream” “No Way Home” will provide a boost to theaters at a time when the box office is expected to go through a dry spell, but won’t be enough to bring overall totals anywhere near pre-pandemic levels. Estimates for the 3-day weekend are currently set at around $76 million, up from last weekend’s $62 million but below the $131 million for the same weekend in 2019.