Dallas Frazier Dies at 82: Songwriter Pened “Elvira” and “Alley Oop”

Dallas Frazier was a singer and songwriter who became famous with the pop novelty song. “Alley Oop” and went on pen country classics like the Oak Ridge Boys’ “Elvira,”Friday, November 22, 2012 at 82.

“Dallas Frazier is among the greatest country songwriters of all time,”Kyle Young, CEO of Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum. “He could convey infectious fun with ‘Elvira,’ and then write something as stunningly sad and true as ‘Beneath Still Waters’” — a No. Emmylou Harris’ No. 1 hit. “He was a man of kindness, generosity and faith, who overcame a hardscrabble upbringing to offer smiling gifts to all of us.”

Among those cutting Frazier’s songs were Charley Pride (who had four No. Connie Smith (who had four No.1 hits with Frazier-cowritten songs), Charley Pride (who had three No.

Frazier was born in Spiro, Oklahoma on Oct. 27, 1939. He moved to Bakersfield (Calif.) with his family during his pre-teen years. When he was 12, he appeared at a talent show which had country legend Ferlin Husky as a judge — who was so impressed that he went on to mentor Frazier in the music business and to have the youth write songs for him.

“Then, I worked singing on television in Los Angeles from ’54-’58 with Cliffie Stone’s ‘Hometown Jamboree’,” He told the storyThe International Nashville Songwriters Association. “So, I’m in the business. As a matter of fact, I signed with Capitol Records when I was 14, and I wrote some of the material that I recorded.”He cut his first Capitol single at 14 “Space Command.”It was not a big success, but it would be a great hit later.

Frazier was just 19 years old when he began writing in 1957. “Alley Oop”While working in a California cotton mill, he was able to see clearly in his head. “Cotton was one of the biggest farm industries in the San Joaquin Valley at one time, back in the ’50s and ’60s. … I’m in this big, huge cotton trailer that’s full of cotton. … I get to thinking about the cartoon character (Alley Oop).I start just kind of riffing with an ‘Oop-oop’… I wrote that song that day before I got through with my shift at the cotton gin.”

Indeed, one of the songs he recorded in his abbreviated record career was “The Last Song.” “Alley Oop,” but it didn’t become a hit until producer Gary S. Paxton (also of “Monster Mash”Tammy Faye Bakker (of Tammy Faye Bakker fame), recorded it in 1960 with an informal group called “The Makeshift Group”. The Hollywood Argyles. Darlene Love later covered it.Ray Stevens and the Beach Boys are also featured.

Referring to Paxton’s Hollywood Argyles hit, he said, “It took a lot of guts for Gary to even cut the thing and put it out. It was not what you call ‘orthodox.’”

After moving to Nashville, the first song he composed was “There Goes My Everything,”It was a hit for Jack Greene in 1966 and earned him a Grammy nomination. Later, it would be recorded by Elvis Presley and Engelbert Humperdinck.

“It was born out of a divorce, and fortunately not mine, but (that of) a good friend of mine, Ferlin Husky,” Frazier . “It turned out to be my biggest copyright.”

He picked up a Grammy in 1970 for best country song in 1970 for Charley Pride’s rendition of “All I Have to Offer You (Is Me),”One of four No. Pride was one of his four No. Harris reached the top of the charts in 1980 with Pride. “Beneath Still Waters.”

In 1968, George Jones even went as far as to name an LP. “George Jones Sings the Songs of Dallas Frazier.”Connie Smith did the exact same thing in 1972 with “‘If It Ain’t Love’ and Other Great Dallas Frazier Songs,”Frazier performed duet parts on three out of the 10 tracks.

Frazier cut “Elvira” as the title track of his own album in 1966, but again, it took a cover to break the tune — and not the attempt that Rodney Crowell made with it in 1978. The Oak Ridge Boys reached No. 1 in 1981. 1 in the country format with what still remains the vocal group’s signature song, and the track even crossed over to the top 5 on the Billboard Hot 100.

The Oak Ridge Boys ‘Elvira’ songwriter Dallas Frazier. Pictured L-R: The Oak Ridge Boys’ Joe Bonsall, manager Jim Halsey, Dallas Frazier, William Lee Golden, Richard Sterban, Duane Allen

Jeremy Westby

Duane Allen, Oak Ridge Boys: “For over five decades, songs written by Dallas Frazier have affected the Oak Ridge Boys’ career like no other writers. ‘The Baptism Of Jesse Taylor’ won a Grammy Award for us when we were a gospel group in the mid-’70’s. Then, in 1981, ‘Elvira’ became the biggest song in the music industry, winning all of the awards and selling over two and a half million 45 rpm singles. The Oak Ridge Boys and our families, along with millions of fans and friends who love his music, join in prayer for Sharon and the Frazier family. May Dallas rest in peace in the arms of Jesus.”

In 1976, he was inducted into Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame.

Frazier quit his music career in 1988 to pursue a ministry. He re-entered the secular world later. His daughter, Melody Frazier Morris, followed him into the ministry, as president/founder at Messiah Ministries International, and it was she who announced her father’s passing on Facebook, writing on Friday, “Our dad passed into the loving arms of Jesus this morning. Glory to God! No more suffering!”

Funeral services will take place in Gallatin (Tenn.) on Thursday. Frazier asked that donations be made instead to the Nashville Rescue Mission.