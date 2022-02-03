Spider-Man 4 Rumor Teases a Mysterious and Dramatic Story Shift

Avengers: EndgameConclusion Infinity SagaWhile There is no way homeThis brought an end the first Spider-Man trilogy in the MCU. Both movies saw tremendous success at the box office, so we’re expecting sequels in the coming years. But unlike Avengers 5, Spider-Man 4Officially, it is already a project. Marvel and Sony confirmed this. Spider-Man 4It is already in production long before any rumors went online.

Despite this, we don’t know when. Spider-Man 4In theaters. But there’s another report about the next trilogy that says the upcoming fourth movie will deliver some sort of mysterious retcon. Beware, Below are some big spoilers.

Where we’re at in the Spiderverse

The huge success of There’s no way home might convince Sony to explore other Spider-Man stories that aren’t necessarily connected to the MCU. Andrew Garfield’s third solo movie will be his third, according to rumors. There is no way home.

Rumours suggest that there might be an alternate Spider-Man in the MCU. That’s Tobey Maguire, who might cameo in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The sequel premieres in early May, and it’ll supposedly feature plenty of notable cameos.

We have some exciting rumors to share. Spider-Man 4Spidey also has a new movie, which will be a direct sequel. There is no way home sequel.

A leaker stated that it was true that the information was leaked a few days earlier. Spider-Man 4Miles Morales is the star of the film. That’s a Spider-Man variant we’ve only seen in a non-MCU animated feature so far. Fans want to see Miles Morales as part of the MCU.

Separately, another leaker stated that Sony would like to make another movie with Holland, Garfield, Maguire. As exciting as this rumor might be, you can’t expect Spider-Man 4To surprise you. Like Avengers 5, Spider-Man 4It will be a soft restart.

The most recent Spider-Man 4Rumor

We’ve already explained that There is no way homePeter lost everything. He lost his friends and family. Even his superpowered suit is gone. As a result, Tom Holland’s Spider-Man is getting closer to the Spidey we’ve seen in the other movies.

As such, Spider-Man 4It can only be considered a soft restart of the Spider-Man franchise. Peter Parker will be able to retain the character development from six MCU movies in which he starred. However, no one else will ever remember his participation in any of these events.

Earlier rumors said the next trilogy will tell Peter Parker’s college story, starting with Spider-Man 4. We are now at the latest Peter Parker report by anonymous leaker Moth_Culture. In a now-deleted Tweet, the person stated that Spider-Man 4It will be a “soft-retcon”of the character. Twitter also stated that the next trilogy will use similar subtitles for each movie (a la Homecoming, Far from Home?, and There is no way home).

It’s unclear what the retcon part means at this time. Or why the leaker deleted the Twitter mention of this mysterious plot shift. The source also posted rumors about MCU, some of them confirmed by leakers who have proven their track record.

This is the plot hole that must be fixed

That said, we’re in the early phase of Spidey rumors, and things could change by the time Spider-Man 4Production begins. It may be several years before Tom Holland is ready to play Spidey in the next MCU. Spider-Man movie.

And yes, Holland might not be ready to announce his new contract with Sony and Marvel, as he’s probably negotiating the deal of his life. However, Holland should next appear in an MCU crossover. Sony confirmed this already.

Retcon rumors aside the MCU Spider-Man movies have not been perfect. Sony and Marvel may want to review some past events to explain the inconsistencies. There is no way home. It is as it stands now. There is no way home has a big Doctor Strange plot hole that needs addressing, and it’s not even the controversial spell at the end of the movie.