Chelsea Peretti Signs with the CAA

EXCLUSIVE: Chelsea Peretti has signed with CAA as representation.

Peretti is also well-known for her 2014 stand up special Chelsea Peretti: One Of The GreatsCurrent rating for – is 100% on Rotten Tomatoes.

She’s appeared on the film side in Stella Meghie’s 2020 romantic drama The Photograph, Andrea Dorfman’s 2019 comedy Spinster, John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein’s comedic thriller Game Night, Akiva Schaffer and Jorma Taccone’s comedy Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping and Garth Jennings’ animated sequel Sing 2 for Illumination and Universal Pictures, among other titles. She’s featured on the TV side in such series as Girls, New Girl, Kroll Show, Drunk History, Search Party, Comedy Bang! Bang!, Another Period and Parks and Recreation featured her voice talents in animated series like Big Mouth, The Great North and The Simpsons. Gravity Falls.

The WGA Award-nominated two-time nominee also wrote for Parks and Recreation, The Sarah Silverman Program and Kroll Show. Saturday Night Live released the satirical EPs Foam and Flotsam and Phosphorescent Pantic in 2020 to great critical acclaim.

Peretti is represented by Range Media Partners, and Melissa Fox, Hansen, Jacobson, Teller.