Special Holiday Special: Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special: All the Songs

Fans had many reasons to get excited for the “Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special,” One was the soundtrack. James Gunn was a writer/director who took pride in creating the music for the premiere. “Guardians” The movie was released in 2014. It became an iconic film and spawned a lot of imitations.

Gunn also took great care when choosing songs. “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” And, obviously, for this holiday special, he tested his knowledge of Christmas music.

Below, we’ve put together a complete list of all the songs in the “Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special,” which includes an original song written by Gunn and performed by Old ‘97s called “I Don’t Know What Christmas Is (But Christmastime Is Here).”

The Disney+ special can be viewed right now, with the interlude of 42 minutes between. “Thor: Love and Thunder” And “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” Drax (Dave Bautista and Mantis) travel to Earth to capture Kevin Bacon (played a Kevin Bacon), to bring cheer to Peter (Chris Pratt), a person who is gloomy about the holidays.

Filming the special took place during production “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3,” Gunn revealed that this sequel will be the culmination of the DC Films franchise, and close out Gunn’s chapter on his team. The sequel will open in theatres May 20, 2023. Gunn will then devote his entire attention to his role as Co-CEO at DC Films and lead the next slate of DC Comics adaptions for Warner Bros.

All that is left to say about the “Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special” and its soundtrack are to be savored – this could be the penultimate Marvel entry from James Gunn ever.

These are the tracks that were featured in the special. You can also find a Spotify playlist where you can listen to them. Also available for purchase is the soundtrack by John Murphy.

“Dead by X-Mas” Hanoi Rocks

“Christmas Treat” By Julian Casablancas

“Mrs. Claus” Little Jackie

“Just Like Christmas” Low

“Christmastime” By The Smashing Pumpkins

“Fairytale of New York” The Pogues song. Kirsty McColl

“Christmas Wrapping” The Waitresses

“Is This Christmas?” The Wombats

“I Want an Alien for Christmas” Fountains of Wayne

“I Don’t Know What Christmas Is (But Christmastime Is Here)” by the Old 97’s

“Here It Is Christmastime” by Kevin Bacon & Old 97’s