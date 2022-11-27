Andy Murray follows Piers Morgan to the Piers Morgan, after Messi wins for Argentina at World Cup

After Lionel Messi’s win, Andy Murray, a tennis icon, trolled Piers Morison to get Argentina their first World Cup victory.

Morgan, the soccer superstar, has been having a lot of fun with Cristiano Ronaldo lately after he gave TalkTV an exclusive interview in which he revealed all his frustrations regarding Manchester United. This led to him being fired by the club.

Ronaldo’s World Cup got off to a great start, scoring a controversial penalty in Portugal’s win against Ghana of 3-2 on Thursday.

His rival in the so-called “greatest of all time debate” could not say the same. Despite scoring in Argentina’s opening game, they lost 2-1 to Saudi Arabia in one the most shocking upsets of World Cup history.

Messi was the focus of all attention for Saturday night’s game against Mexico. This match was crucial for Argentina. Even though he was not at his best, Messi managed an outstanding goal to secure a win of 2-0 for Argentina which will put them in a much better place to reach the knockout stage.

Murray supported Messi in Argentina’s victory goal. He tweeted, “Ooops” and included a pic of Messi forward. Piers Morgan was also tagged.

Morgan responded to Murray by writing: “I can see why you like him… both the 2nd best players in your sport to come from your own country. #maradona #perry”

Morgan obviously takes a swipe at Murray and Messi, believing that Murray is better than Murray in the Argentinian football rankings.

We doubt Messi and Ronaldo will get too caught up in this spat. They have more important things. Ronaldo will face Portugal in the second round of the tournament. They could be qualified for the final 16 if Uruguay defeats them. Argentina will face Poland in the final group game on Wednesday. They must win this match to make it to Qatar.

