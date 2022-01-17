Sony Pictures Films India moves into Tamil Cinema

Sony Pictures Films India, the Indian production arm for Sony Pictures International Productions (SPFI), is aiming to enter the growing Tamil cinema market.

To kick-start the endeavor, the company has struck a deal with Kamal Haasan, the actor and filmmaker most known for his Tamil work, who will produce Sony’s debut Tamil feature. The film, currently untitled, will feature Sivakarthikeyan. It will be directed and written by Rajkumar Periasamy.

SPFI, Kamal Haasan, and R. Mahendran will produce the project and God Bless Entertainment will co-produce it. The plot details are still unwrapped.

Sony’s first Tamil film will follow the company’s moves into other regional cinemas from the south of India, including the 2019 Malayalam film NinePrithviraj Submaran starred as Prithviraj in the movie. Major, starring Mahesh Babu.

The Sony project marks the 51st film for Haasan’s Raaj Kamal Films International, which has its 50th film, VikramThe movie starring Kamal Haasan (Vijay Sethupathi), Fahadh Faasil, and Lokesh Kanagraj is set to release in Summer 2022.

Kamal Haasan contributed to this article “The power of a well-told story is transformative, and this story will move, uplift and inspire the audience in many ways. I am very proud to be collaborating with Sony Pictures Films India, actor Sivakarthikeyan and director Rajkumar Periasamy to bring this compelling story to the big screen.”

Vivek Srini, Managing director, Sony Pictures Films India, added. “We at SPFI are extremely thrilled to be collaborating with the legend Mr Kamal Haasan and Raj Kamal Films International for our foray into Tamil cinema. We are very happy that this film will bring together the best of the creative team – Rajkumar Periasamy for his storytelling and direction and the supremely talented and versatile Sivakarthikeyan which will surely create an unforgettable cinematic experience for the viewers. The creative team at Sony Pictures identified this amazing story and worked on it for several months along with director Rajkumar Periaswamy. This being our first step into the very vibrant world of Tamil cinema, we at Sony Pictures Films India hope to increasingly engage with a new generation as well as veteran creators who are masters in regional cinema and whose storytelling has a global resonance.”