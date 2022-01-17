Supercross California event: Wild brawl between women in the crowd

Unwittingly, a Supercross woman exposed her breasts during a competition and set off a fight among fans.

The incident happened during Supercross in Angel Stadium, Anaheim. One woman stood out amongst the hundreds of motor racing enthusiasts and raised her top to show everyone.

Many cheered the woman on, and she held a plastic beer cup in her mouth. But others weren’t so happy.

Twitter footage captured the fighting. An angry woman is seen confronting the flasher.

The woman shouted, “there’s children”Other fans were booing the woman and telling her to get back in her chair.

Things got worse when people poured cups of beer over the woman. Others cheered, which only served to escalate the situation.

The woman now doused with beer appeared to be sprinting towards the flasher but was unable to reach her due to the crowd of people next to her.

During that time, footage is cut off. TMZReports that two fights broke out in the stands and that police had to stop them led to reports of police having to arrest their perpetrators. “ejections”However, no arrests or citations were made at the stadium.