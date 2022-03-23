Sony is determined to connect Morbius and the MCU Spider-Man

The next Sony Spider-Man Universe film (SSU) is MorbiusThe film is, which has been repeatedly delayed. It’s coming out on April 1st, so we’re in the final stretch of marketing for the new SSU release. That also means Sony has been doing its best to link Morbius (Jared Leto) to the MCU’s Spider-Man (Tom Holland). It’s Sony’s best bet for making fans who aren’t familiar with the comics want to see the film in theaters as soon as it releases.

We’ve seen this before with Venom: Let There be Carnage, when Sony did everything it could to ensure the film’s post-credits scene leaked ahead of the film’s theatrical release. There’s no denying that the Venom–There is no way homeLink paid off. But you shouldn’t expect the same sort of connection between Morbius and Spider-Man. Before we get into the SSU release, it is important to know this. Some spoilers may be found below.

Is it? MorbiusTeil of the MCU

Sony’s SSU is only possible if it links all movies that are based on Spider-Man IP to the larger, more successful MCU. It’s one thing to tell a standalone VenomIt is much more difficult to sell a Morbius standalone story.

Marvel’s MCU is what made Sony’s latest Spider-ManThis is what made trilogy so popular. Tom Holland’s Spider-Man got to play with the Avengers, who were all of a sudden more popular superheroes capable of drawing much bigger crowds.

Any MCU-adjacent property is sure to attract interest from those who have closely followed this universe’s evolution.

With this in mind, Morbius isn’t technically part of the MCU. It’s just a character from Sony’s nascent SSU. Sony did something much bigger with There is no way homeThis was a big payday. This movie links the SSU and MCU. The previous Spider-ManMarvel stories now include stories.

In other words, Marvel is focused on the MCU’s primary reality, while Sony can explore parallel realities that don’t have to intersect with MCU heroes. The SSU will not feature Spider-Man-related characters. The SSU-MCU links suggest future crossovers. The Spider-Man, There’s No Way HomeStory is an example of such a story.

With this in mind, we recommend linking MorbiusSony has a clear marketing objective with Spider-Man. It’s the kind of strategy that can draw additional ticket sales.

All the Spider-Man clues MorbiusMarketing

Sony may be telling us this. Morbius is part of the bigger multiverse, but that doesn’t mean Spider-Man will appear in this story. Or that Jared Leto’s Morbius will get to interact with Tom Holland’s Spider-Man anytime soon.

The Morbius trailers included plenty of Easter eggs for fans to connect the movie to the MCU’s Spider-Man. We saw the Daily Bugle and Spider-Man. “murderer”graffiti and references to VenomSo far. Best of all, we saw Michael Keaton’s Vulture in them. That’s the first villain that the MCU’s Spider-Man had to face.

Even plot leaks hint at a Morbius-Spider-Man connection.

It was obvious. MorbiusThis story is meant to be a standalone tale about the unknown superhero type. However, Morbius is sure to encounter other Spider-Man villains. Morbius might even be part if the universe of stories you desire.

It could be misleading, however.

Sony recently released a vignette, which is the latest proof that Sony wants audiences to connect Morbius with Spider-Man. Just postedYouTube video to promote the film. Sony keeps stressing the multiverse and Venom’s connections, and continues to promote the movie.

Cut

Cut

Scene cut

Scene cut (Keaton is still mentioned in credits in another scene) Michael Scott. “SNIP SNAP SNIP SNAP SNIP SNAP” pic.twitter.com/tktl30DRc8 — Tom Smith (@Tom_Smith717) March 21, 2022

Marvel likes to mislead fans with its MCU trailers, and that’s what Sony might be doing. It’s possible that we will see Morbius interact down the line with a Spider-Man version. You never know, he may appear in the MCU someday. But MorbiusA story is told from one universe.

That’s according to leaks from insiders familiar with the matter. Some scenes that connect Morbius to Spider-Man were apparently removed from the film. These are the scenes we saw in trailers.

It’s just a small piece of the bigger picture. — MyTimeToShineHello (@MyTimeToShineH) March 21, 2022

The appearances of Vultures might also have been reduced. According to MyTimeToShineHello, Keaton’s Vulture will show up only in a post-credits scene.

In a follow-up, the same leaker claimed that the same leaker had also claimed that MorbiusIt happens in its own universe. If it is real, then there might be a Spider-Man who appears in another universe.

All of that isn’t to say that Morbius can’t stand on its own. Or that it’s not a movie worth seeing in theaters next week. However, you need to temper your Spider-Man expectations.

More Marvel coverage: For more MCU news, visit our Marvel guide.