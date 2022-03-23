Anthony Mackie opens Film Production Studio in New Orleans on 20-Acre Lot

Anthony Mackie, the star in “Falcon and the Winter Soldier”Captain America and the next Captain America plans to open his own film production company in New Orleans.

The news of the facility located on a 20-acre parcel in East New Orleans was first reported by lNew Orleans: ocal outletsAnd confirmed by the city’s mayor LaToya CantrellYou can also find official land records in the area.

“This is incredible,”Cantrell wrote. “The influx of productions will not only bring economic growth but job opportunities!”

A Mackie representative didn’t immediately respond to my request for comment.

Mackie will next be seen in Peacock’s “Twisted Metal” series based on the video game franchise, and he’s also making his directorial debut on a film called “Spark”About civil rights icon Claudette Collvin, which has “King Richard”Star attached to Saniya Sidney

It’s unclear which projects might be filming at Mackie’s New Orleans lot or its expected completion date.

“Spark”This will show you how Colvin, then only 15, was arrested in Montgomery, Alabama on March 2, 1955 for refusing to surrender her seat to another white woman riding on a bus. This happened nine months before Rosa Parks did it, which resulted in the Montgomery Bus boycotts.

Mackie, along with Kelsea Bellerini, will host the 2022 CMT Music Awards. The CBS awards show will air April 11th.