Sonic the Hedgehog 2 Cast and Character Guide: Who’s Who?

Sonic the Hedgehog is back for more superpowered shenanigans.

“Sonic the Hedgehog 2” comes just two years after the release of the first video game adaptation, which was a solid box office success grossing nearly $320 million in 2020. Jeff Fowler returns to direct the follow-up, which finds the speedster Sonic the Hedgehog teaming up with his best friend Tails upon the return of the evil Dr. Robotnik. But this time, Robotnik has an ace up his sleeve: the super-powered Knuckles.

The sequel brings in a number of characters familiar to those who’ve played the long-running Sega video game franchise, but if you’re looking for a rundown of who plays who in the follow-up, we’ve got you covered. Check out our “Sonic the Hedgehog 2” cast and character guide below.