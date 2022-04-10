Queen Elizabeth news latest: Her Majesty, 95, pays emotional tribute to Prince Philip on 1st anniversary of Duke’s death

Queen Elizabeth news latest: Her Majesty, 95, pays emotional tribute to Prince Philip on 1st anniversary of Duke’s death
By Tom O'Brien
In
HealthLife StylePublic Health

THE Queen and Royal Family “privately” mourned the first anniversary of the Duke of Edinburgh’s death this weekend.

Philip, famously described by the Queen as her “constant strength and guide”, died peacefully in his sleep on April 9, 2021 at his Windsor Castle home, just a few months short of his 100th birthday.

Her Majesty and the rest of the Royal Family have paid a heartfelt tribute to the late Prince Philip.

The official Instagram account for the Royal Family shared a poem by poet laureate Simon Armitage, entitled ‘The Patriarchs – An Elegy’.

Buckingham Palace announced his death just after noon that day, issuing a statement that spoke about the royal family joining with people across the globe to grieve.

At the recent service of thanksgiving for Philip’s life, Dean of Windsor the Right Rev David Conner paid tribute to his abilities and also highlighted his shortcomings – just as the duke would have wanted.

He described Philip as a man of “passionate commitment” who devoted his “intellectual and physical energy” to a “host of down-to-earth enterprises”, but he could also be “abrupt” in a “robust conversation, forgetting just how intimidating he could be”.

Read our Royal Family live blog below for the latest updates…

Latest News

Previous articleSonic the Hedgehog 2 Cast and Character Guide: Who’s Who?

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About Us

Central Recorder is a non-profit news organization based in California City. Our mission is to seek truth and help people understand the world better. We cover local California News and also International News over various categories.

About
Contact