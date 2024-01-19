Sofia Vergara faces lawsuit from Griselda Blanco’s family over Netflix show release

Sofia Vergara Faces Lawsuit Over Netflix Show Griselda – Full Story

Sofia Vergara has been hit with a lawsuit by Griselda Blanco’s estate, with the family seeking to halt the release of the Netflix show. In this article, we will delve into the details and latest updates about the legal battle surrounding the show.

The Legal Battle Unfolds

Griselda, a Netflix series where Sofia plays the notorious drug lord, has sparked controversy as Blanco’s children strive to prevent its upcoming release. According to TMZ reports, the Blanco siblings have taken legal action, pursing an injunction to block the premiere of the show.

TMZ Reports and Lawsuit Claims

TMZ cited Blanco’s children alleging that “Netflix ripped off their family story” and that the unauthorized portrayal of their likeness in the show infringes upon their rights. Michael, Griselda’s son, claims that the show leans heavily on his personal materials, for which he has not received any compensation.

Insights from Sofia’s Interview with Jimmy Fallon

On a recent episode of Jimmy Fallon’s show, Sofia discussed her involvement in Griselda, revealing how she had to learn new skills to embody the character. The actress’s remarks created a buzz as she shared anecdotes about the unique experience, adding both humor and intrigue to the discussion.

Sofia’s Recent Appearances and Personal Life Updates

In addition to the legal matters, the article provides insights into Sofia’s recent events and personal life, including her appearance at the show’s premiere in London and updates on her relationships. The comprehensive coverage offers a holistic view of the situation surrounding the legal dispute and the latest developments in Sofia’s life.

Conclusion

The ongoing legal dispute involving Sofia Vergara, Netflix, and Griselda Blanco’s estate has led to a contentious battle over the portrayal of the drug lord’s story. Stay tuned for further updates on this developing story.

