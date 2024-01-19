QPR Star Ilias Chair’s Shocking Allegations: Facing 2 Years in Jail for Lorry Driver Skull Incident

QPR Star Ilias Chair Faces Calls for Two Years in Jail After ‘Smashing Lorry Driver’s Skull with a Rock’

Prosecutors call for QPR star Ilias Chair to be jailed for two years after accused of smashing a lorry driver’s skull with a rock. The incident took place in Bazeilles, northern France, as the driver Niels T waited with his family for a coach back to Belgium after a kayaking trip in the summer of 2020.

Morocco midfielder Chair, 26, denies attacking the trucker and his lawyers claim Niels T was out to make money from the footballer. Prosecutors in the Antwerp-born player’s home town say he and two friends got into an argument with the lorry driver. Antwerp’s public prosecutor said: “According to many people involved, Ilias Chair lashed out at Niels T with a stone and knocked him unconscious.

Allegations and Denials

The consequences were dramatic for Niels T, as he suffered a severe skull fracture, two centimeters long, and was taken to the hospital in critical condition. He could not work for a long time and still suffers the after-effects to this day. The prosecutor has asked for Chair to be jailed for two years and fined, as well as calling for lesser sentences for his friends Nora H. and Jaber C.

Chair’s lawyer, Alen Cilic, argued that there was insufficient proof that the ex-Stevenage loanee had caused the trucker’s injuries. He claims that Niels T and his family started the brawl and were trying to make money from the footballer. On the other hand, the lawyer for Niels T responded, seeking damages of 16,000 euros for his client’s suffering.

The Aftermath and Consequences

The case continues as the altercation between the footballer and the lorry driver has resulted in severe injuries to the latter. Meanwhile, Chair is one of QPR’s key players in their fight to avoid relegation from the Championship. He has made over 220 appearances for the Londoners, scoring 30 goals, since arriving from Belgians Lierse in 2017.