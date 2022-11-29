Sofia Helin, Star of “The Bridge”, Signs a Deal With Nordic Drama Queens

Swedish star Sofia Helin (“The Bridge”The ) have signed a multiyear deal to co-develop TV and film projects exclusively with Nordic production company Nordic Drama Queens.

Nordic Drama Queens, which is backed by Fifth Season (previously Endeavor Content), was founded in September 2021 by Sandra Harms, Miso Films’s former managing director (“438 Days,” “Lust”Josefine Tengblad was the former head of drama for Swedish TV4/CMore.“Blinded”Line Winther Skyum Funch is a former Yellow Bird executive producer (“Millennium,” “Thin Ice”).

Helin, who is best known for her role as detective Saga Norén in “The Bridge,” Harms has previously worked with Harms in the HBOMax comedy-series “Lust” They co-created and produced the show. The show is nominated for best comedy at Rose d’Or, which will be held during Content London.

“Lust” The series was world premiered earlier in the year at Berlinale Series and it won best comedy at Kristallen 2022. The daring series stars Helin as Anette, a woman leading a government study about middle-aged women’s sex lives.

Helin shared his experience working with Harms. “Lust” Being creatively engaged made it possible for her to want to work with others on future projects. “I remember telling Sandra that I wanted to make a show about female sexuality after 40 and she said yes instantly,” Helin recalls. Helin recalled her childhood. “creativity blossomed” These are the following “The Bridge” Learn more about it.

“To join the talented, hungry and experienced team at Nordic Drama Queens, backed by global film and TV studio Fifth Season, provides a great opportunity for me to find a home for my ideas as a creative producer,” Helin. “I’m thrilled to keep bringing stories reflecting the complex world we’re living in to the audience, together with Nordic Drama Queens,” Helin continued.

Helin, who will also be starring in the series, will work with Nordic Drama Queens to develop ideas and make movies and series. Nordic Drama Queens will help Helin find writers that will handle the writing.

Helin expressed excitement about being part of an emerging breed of actors that are involved in creative ways and make contributions to films and series. She’s interested in wide-ranging topics and genre. “I get ideas about things that happen in society or even far back in history. The question that I’m always interested in is ‘how do we exist in this world?,’” Helin also added.

Other than “The Bridge” “Lust,” Helin was also featured in “Atlantic Crossing,” in which she played the Norwegian Crown Princess Märtha who was secretly romantically involved with the U.S. President Franklin D. Roosevelt (played by Kyle MacLachlan). This series was awarded the International Emmy Award.

Helin stated that she had also been involved in creative projects “Atlantic Crossing,” Both in and out “The Bridge.” As an executive producer, she was involved in both.

Helin’s credits also include Jo Nesbø’s “The Snowman,” The Australian Drama Series “Mystery Road” Norwegian Series “Exit.” She will also play the lead in Viaplay’s highly anticipated series “Limbo” The crime series and its sequels “Fallen” TV4/C More

“Sofia is known to the audience as a fantastic and versatile actress, but she is also an extremely skilled creator and producer with a keen eye for talent, quality and for projects that resonate with our time and the world we live in,” Skyum Funch.

“There are not many actors like Sofia who are able to come up with stories that are not about themselves,” said Tengblad, who also pointed out this type of partnership between a talent and a production banner isn’t common outside of the U.S.

Helin won’t necessarily make movies or series that are female-driven, but she will create strong characters who tackle something special. “we can all relate to,” Tengblad was added.

PMJ Artistgruppen, United Agents (U.K.), and Players Agentur Management(Germany) represent Helin. Apart from her collaboration with Nordic Drama Queens, Helin will still be taking acting assignments with other production firms.