Ukraine is a special place to remember this Xmas.

The First Lady of Ukraine has warned that people should never forget about the conflict in Ukraine during Christmas. This was before she addressed the House on Tuesday.

Olena Zelenska will address peers and MPs on Tuesday during her visit to London. This is just days after Rishi Sunak visited Kyiv as Prime Minister, to meet Volodymyr Zelensky.

Ms Zelenska, speaking on BBC Radio 4’s Today show, will remind the British public of the importance of the “tragedy” The Russian Invasion during the Christmas Season

She also spoke out in praise of Britain’s support for Ukraine’s resistance to Vladimir Putin’s forces as it prepares for winter.

According to her, “We believe that.” [strong support] The British are providing humanitarian assistance as well as financial and political aid to our forcefully-displaced population.

Ukrainens are sick of war but have no other choice. Our lives are at stake. British people have an option. You can learn to accept the tragedy and concentrate on your own priorities in life.

“My message to British troops is: We are not fighting for freedom or our lives.

“This is the war of opposing world views, the war for the values. It’s important that these are preserved. This is a fight for the truth and human values. We do hope that the approaching season of Christmas doesn’t make you forget about our tragedy and get used to our suffering.”

