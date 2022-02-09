Social Media Skateboard Star Has Died

YouTuber Josh Neuman was one of four who died after a plane crash, CNN reported.

Neuman’s family confirmed the news in a statement posted to his Instagram.

Neuman had over 1.1 million YouTube subscribers and was known for his daring longboard videos.

The skateboarding YouTuber Josh Neuman was one of four people who died in a plane crash Thursday in Iceland, CNN reported, citing local authorities.

A statement published to Neuman’s Instagram account on Monday written by his family confirmed his death.

The 22-year-old “lived every day to the fullest extent possible” and was kind to everyone,” the post said. “As the world sheds a tear, we should know that he passed doing what he loved, having just experienced the Northern Lights in Iceland for the first time and commenting ‘this is the happiest day of my life,'” it said.

Neuman was filming content for the Belgian brand Suspicious Antwerp on a sightseeing plane, which went off radar Thursday, according to the Associated Press. The plane was discovered in Lake Thingvallavatn near Iceland’s capital of Reykjavik on Saturday, the AP reported.

“We are completely devastated by the loss of Josh Neuman,” a representative for Suspicious Antwerp told Insider on Tuesday. “He has been a friend of the brand for a long time and has become a personal friend of many of us at Suspicious Antwerp.”

The other people killed in the crash were the pilot, Haraldur Diego, the social media influencer Nicola Bellavia, and Suspicious Antwerp’s sponsorship manager, Tim Alings, according to the AP. Four bodies were found on Sunday by authorities in the same lake, according to the AP.

A post shared by Josh Neuman (@joshneuman)

The company spokesperson said “we are tremendously distressed by the news of the crash and that our thoughts and prayers are with the families and friends of all the victims.”

The Icelandic Police on Sunday released a statement that didn’t name Neuman or any of the individuals killed. A version of the post translated to English said that “the remains of 4 people have been found and located at the bottom of the lake” and that divers couldn’t retrieve them yet because of deteriorating weather conditions.

The police did not return Insider’s request for comment Tuesday.

Neuman had over 1.1 million subscribers on YouTube, where he uploaded clips of him longboarding down steep hills at a fast pace. His most popular video, “Race Against the Storm,” has over 106 million views and showed him speeding down a slope as a storm brewed overhead.

He was also a filmmaker, according to his Instagram, which had 169,000 followers.