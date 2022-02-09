Former President Donald Trump has weighed in on the continuing controversy surrounding “The Joe Rogan Experience” podcast and its host, Joe Rogan.

In a statement issued Monday night, as reported by The Hill, Trump said the Spotify podcaster should stop apologizing.

“Joe Rogan is an interesting and popular guy, but he’s got to stop apologizing to the Fake News and Radical Left maniacs and lunatics,” Trump said in his statement. “How many ways can you say you’re sorry? Joe, just go about what you do so well and don’t let them make you look weak and frightened. That’s not you and it never will be!”

Late last month, Rogan said in an Instagram post he was sorry artists including Neil Young and Joni Mitchell felt the need to remove their music from Spotify over the content of his podcast, which medical professionals have said promotes COVID-19 misinformation.

Over the weekend, Rogan apologized for using the N-word, after he was called out by Indie Arie and others, who shared a video montage of him using the word.

Spotify’s CEO Daniel Ek apologized to music streaming service’s staff on Sunday for the continued controversy over Rogan, condemning his use of the N-word in past episodes. Ek, though, reaffirmed his commitment to keep “The Joe Rogan Experience” on the platform.