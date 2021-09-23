So is Kathie Lee Gifford In Hurry to Get Boyfriend Randy Cronk to propose

Is Kathie Lee Gifford pressuring boyfriend Randy Cronk to propose? One tabloid claims the former Today host wants a ring soon, or it’s over between them. Here’s what we know.

Kathie Lee Gifford ‘Wants A Ring ASAP’?

This week, OK! According to Kathie Lee Gifford, a retired TV host, Randy Cronk is being given an ultimatum by her: Get a ring or be lost! Gifford met Cronk in 2019 after retiring from Today and hightailing it from New York to Nashville. And while Gifford is head over heels for Cronk, she’s still pretty traditional when it comes to marriage. An insider dished to the tabloid that Gifford “is madly in love with Randy and eager to take things to the next level. But she’s an old-fashioned gal at heart and would never consider living together unless they were married.”

This is Gifford’s first relationship since her husband of nearly thirty years, Frank Gifford, passed away in 2015. “Kathie Lee never thought she would find someone again,” the source confides, “but then Randy walked into her life, and the relationship turned serious fast.” That being said, she isn’t ready to go any further without making things official. “She’s not willing to compromise her beliefs about marriage,” According to the tipter. “She’s made it quite clear to Randy that he’s got to put a ring on it — sooner rather than later.”

Kathie Lee Gifford Rushing to The Altar

While Gifford seems crazy about her new beau, there’s nothing to suggest she’s in a hurry to get married. Gifford was married to her late husband for nearly thirty years, so we doubt she’s in any rush to get married again. Besides, she said in a recent interview that she didn’t want to put too much pressure on her relationship with Cronk. In an interview with Today, Gifford said, “It’s just happy, and I don’t want to mess it up, and I probably already have by just even mentioning it,” adding, “To be in a place where you feel like every aspect of your life is good, that nothing’s missing, and that’s a beautiful place to be. I’m just so grateful.”

She went on to gush about Cronk, saying, “We have a great time together, and so at this point in my life that’s exactly what I want, you know? Different seasons of life — we weren’t meant to know each other before; it’s right now. We don’t know what the future holds at all, but we’re having fun Today.” Gifford seems perfectly content at the moment, so we doubt she’s risking it all for an engagement ring.

The Tabloid On Celebrity Engagements

But we wouldn’t trust, OK! Anywhere a celebrity engagement is concerned — hypothetical or not. The tabloid reported that Halle Berry was secretly engaged with her boyfriend. Another tabloid claimed on numerous occasions that Keanu Reynolds was engaged to Alexandra Grant. Since none of these reports turned out to be accurate, it’s safe to say this story about Gifford won’t amount to anything either.