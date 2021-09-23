Khloe Kardashian Latest New Look On Instagram Comes Amid Backlash!

Khloe Kardashian isn’t backing down when it comes to ensuring she remains front-page news. Kardashian recently updated her Instagram with a completely new look.

The 37-year-old reality star and Good American founder has been gaining negative remarks over her latest SHEIN $100K challenge this month – with fans thinking the blonde was partnering with an “unethical fast-fashion brand,” it was stiff criticism for the Calabasas-based sensation.

Khloe Kardashian Stuns With Bold New Look

Scroll for photos. Kardashian, who is known for changing up her blonde hair this year to a darker look, has updated her look to be ashy and icy. The photos show her with marbled walls and a pastel tank. The denim and swimwear designer, flaunting her super-slim waist and rock-hard arm muscles, showed off a trendy gray sweatpants look – “Blonde KoKo is back” was the message, with Khloe Kardashian definitely going bombshell.

Showcasing her slightly wavy locks and peeking dark roots, Kardashian also rocked a full and very heavy face of makeup, seemingly shouting out 40-year-old sister Kim Kardashian via the contouring. The post, which has gained over 4 million likes, quickly saw fans calling her “blonde and beautiful.” Swipe for both pics, scroll for more.

However, the feedback was less positive before Khloe Kardashian called out SHEIN, the rising kingpin in fast fashion. The SHEIN judge, earning mega cash as she partners with the Chinese retailer, was blasted for lending her name to a brand many deem shady and unethical, with one fan asking: “Is this a joke??? After shein knocks off small designers.”

Kardashian had alerted fans to the prize giveaway by posing in a tight dress and writing: “I have had such an amazing time filming with SHEIN and all of the talented designers! Tune in to see which incredible designer will win the $100,000 grand prize.”

Addressing Appearance With Nose Job Confess

2021 has also seen Kardashian make headlines for admitting she has had cosmetic surgery on her nose. Speaking on her family show‘s reunion and to Bravo host Andy Cohen, Kardashian revealed: “I’ve had one nose job– Dr. Raj Kanodia,” also adding that she’d had “injections,” but not really “Botox.”

Kardashian’s partnership with SHEIN adds to her portfolio of promotional gigs. The star is also the face of Febreeze, a popular home-air freshener. She’s also been big-time slammed for plugging prescription migraine medication on social media. The ads also featured Kardashian’s daughter, True Thompson.