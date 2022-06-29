So, How Does Nick Cannon Make Time For All Of His Children? The Mother Of His 8th Kid Speaks Out

Nick Cannon is getting ready to welcome his eighth child into the world, and there are already reports that more are on the way . Lots of people have lots of opinions about the former talk show host’s unconventional lifestyle , but in the end the only people he really needs to answer to are his children and their mothers. Bre Tiesi, who is due to give birth to Baby No. 8 sometime soon, spoke out about the actor’s ability to make time for all of his kids.

When model Bre Tiesi has her bitty bundle of joy, she will become the fifth woman to birth a child with Nick Cannon. The Masked Singer host has defended his having so many baby mamas by pointing out how involved he is in all of his children’s lives , and Tiesi seemed to confirm that when speaking to ET about how Cannon is able to be present for her and the other moms. She said this about the hectic process:

He makes the schedule work. We can all go through the assistant to make sure it’s on the calendar if there’s anything important. But anything you say you need from him, this man always shows up. So, you know, we have X,Y and Z, it’s on the calendar, he’s there.

Let’s take a moment to respect the hell out of everyone in Nick Cannon’s life being on the same page as far as time-planning goes. I do like the thought of so many people working hard to make sure all of these children have their father involved in their lives. But as those kids get older (Bre Tiesi’s son will be his fifth born in the past two years), and start getting into more activities schooling, I can’t imagine that schedule is going to get any easier to maintain.

Already, Bre Tiesi said she doesn’t know how he does it. But so far, she hasn’t had to worry about whether or not Cannon will show up:

I don’t know, he just does. I never have to worry or question if he is going to be present. That is something that’s important to me. But I’ll make it happen. If I have to move things around, we’ll do that too.

With so many people involved, it seems like the women have to be so flexible and willing to work with each other on coordinating schedules for vacations, big events, etc., and it sounds like Bre Tiesi is willing to do that. She has said she’s not close with Mariah Carey, Brittany Bell, Abby De La Rosa or Alyssa Scott (whose 5-month-old baby Zen — Nick Cannon’s seventh child — died in December ) because she respects their personal space, but she has faith in Cannon’s commitment to all of his children.

That’s a real good thing, because it sounds like Nick Cannon has at least one more baby on the way. After the Drumline actor opened up about using sex as a coping method amid Zen’s illness — and teasing “the stork is on the way” — Abby De La Rosa announced she is pregnant again after giving birth to Cannon’s twins in June 2021. TMZ reports the baby’s (or babies’??) father is Cannon.