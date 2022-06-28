Good Trouble Teases Break-Ups and New Relationships in Trailer

Tom O'Brien
By Tom O'Brien
In
EntertainmentCelebritiesUSAViral

We’ve never seen Good Trouble look so bad.

The addictive drama is teasing fresh starts, bitter ends and a whole lot of messiness, in this exclusive trailer for the second half of season four, premiering July 7 on Freeform.

When we last left our gang at The Coterie, the communal apartment building at the heart of the show, pregnant Isabella (Priscilla Quintana) and Gael (Tommy Martinez) were navigating their new dynamic as soon-to-be parents.

As the trailer opens, Isabella and Gael—whose reunion remains a secret—are looking forward to the occasion with optimism, as Gael says smiling, “We’re having a baby in eight weeks.”

However, things don’t appear to stay rosy for long, as Isabella reveals, “My parents, they don’t think I’m fit to be a mother.” Meanwhile, Davia (Emma Hunton) tells Gael the couple is headed for disaster, saying, “There’s no way she’s okay with being pregnant with your baby and keeping your relationship a secret.”

Latest News

Previous articleSouth Carolina Man Killed by 11-Foot Alligator After It Pulled Him Into Pond

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About Us

Central Recorder is a non-profit news organization based in California City. Our mission is to seek truth and help people understand the world better. We cover local California News and also International News over various categories.

About
Contact