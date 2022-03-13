Tonight SNL,The “Weekend Update” anchors welcomed film critic Terry Fink (Alex Moffat) to the desk to share his thoughts on this year’s set of Oscar-nominated features.

Fink kicked things off by noting that he’d watched not only the nominated films, but every single film from the past year over the course of the past 48 hours.

“Wait, I’m sorry,”Colin Jost. “You watched every single movie from this year in the last two days? How is that even possible?”

“All thanks to a little multivitamin I take called LSD,”Fink said that he then began to speak to his friends. “pick for Best Pic,” The Power of the Dog.

“Who let this dog out of the closet? That’s the question posed by director Jane Campion in this hysterical gay Western,”Fink. “Benedict Cumberbatch rides high as the titular Dog the Bounty Hunter — that is, until bizarrely stepping through the screen just to make fun of my undies in the voice of my middle school bully. Aside from that, it’s the best movie I’ve ever seen.”

Up next for discussion was Disney’s Best Animated Feature contender EncantoFink stated that it is “fun for the whole familia”However, it felt even worse to eat. “than being on fire.”

“Hand-drawn by legendary auteur The Zodiac Killer, this all-gray, throbbing stress dream does drag in spots, but local gangster rapper Lin-Manuel Samantha saves the day once again with his catchy hit, ’12 Hours of Screaming,’”Fink. “This film warmed by heart, broke my brain and sold my kidneys for Dogecoin. I give Encanto 10 tiny, terrified Terrys.”

Then there was Fink’s pick for Best Original Screenplay — Kenneth Branagh’s personal black-and-white drama, Belfast. “Get the tissues ready, as Johnny Knoxville and his band of idiots bop around town and torture each other’s balls in this Troubles-era tear-jerker,”The critic said. “But it’s Dame Judi Dench who literally soars as Wee Man — shot out of a cannon directly into my open mouth. Yummers!

“I couldn’t stop laughing, or crying, or doing the Nae Nae until I was forcibly removed by Regal Cinemas’ strongest teens,” Fink continued. “I give Jackass Belfast 4D 20 twerking, ticklish Terrys.”

Stopping by the “Update” desk tonight to discuss social media’s influence on young people was lifestyle influencer Dan Bulldozer — played by a muscled-up, deep-voiced Kyle Mooney. Topics discussed by Jost and Michael Che included Disney employees’ frustration with the company’s response to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill and this year’s set of Oscars presenters. Clips from tonight’s edition of Update can be found above and below.



