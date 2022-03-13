41 of the most heart-warming moments on “Love Is Blind Season 2”

Shayne became genuinely furious after he took off to Wrigley Field during the men’s bachelor party.





Shayne in Wrigley Field “Love Is Blind.”



Netflix







The bachelor party was held at Wrigley Field by the male cast members. They took turns at bat at home plate.

Shayne, who As a student at University of Wisconsin Steven’s Point I played baseballHe struck out immediately. He became frustrated and threw the baseball across the field.

“I’ve never been more embarrassed in my entire life,”He said. “I’m a lot of emotion right now. I’m pissed.”

Sal, who hadn’t played baseball before that date, hit ball after bullet and Shayne wasn’t happy with his performance.

“Fuck Sal, who’s wearing dress shoes and tight fucking pants and can’t swing a bat to save his life. It’s embarrassing as shit. I got the short shaft out of everyone here in the stadium,”He said.

Chris Coelen, “Love Is Blind” showrunner, told VultureShayne was awarded “worked up”He was filmed off-camera moments following the bachelor party “embarrassed and emotional”For reasons that are not related to his relationship.

The bachelor and bachelorette parties, as well as the weddings, were to be kept separate from the couples. Shayne, however, went to Natalie’s place and they began an explosive fight.