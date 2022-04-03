Gunna invited a special guest to his celebration. Saturday Night Live musical debut—Future.

The duo performed a very short performance together “Pushin P,” a track from Gunna’s third studio album DS4Ever It features Young Thug.

Gunna performed solo at Studio 8H his first time. Gunna, a covert in fog, entertained the audience with the smooth, downtempo track “Banking on Me,” which he released as a standalone single on Valentine’s Day this year.

Atlanta rapper, The Atlanta Rapper, released his latest album. DS4EverJanuary DS4EverFuture, Young Thug, Drake, Roddy Rich, 21 Savage, Roddy, and others made featured appearances.

Thomas Connelly recently performed a $100,000 procedure on his teeth. “the Father of Diamond Dentistry,”This involved placing a “P”His tooth has a diamond-shaped crown. The “P”The rapper has made this a catchphrase, but it can also be used to mean many things. “Player”And “Paper.”Gunna sent this tweet recently, as a way to show solidarity with Ukraine. The “P”For “peace.”