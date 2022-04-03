Bill Maher urges Maytag to hire Arnold Schwarzenegger

Bill Maher aired Arnold Schwarzenegger’s dirty laundry Friday night like only Bill Maher can, calling on the Maytag appliance company to replace its new Repair Man with The Terminator.

Maytag recently replaced its mascot by a young, straight-jawed Repair Man. Maher might think he looks like an Android.

As Maher illustrated on Friday’s HBO’s “Real Time with Bill Maher,”The incoming mascot breaks with their long tradition as a middle-aged repair man.

“Someone must tell me what’s up with the new Maytag Repair Man. Is he human? Is he an android from the future? Did he time travel and kill the previous Maytag Repair Man?”Maher poses in his “New Rules”segment before moving on to the punch line.

“If that’s the direction they’re going, they should hire Arnold Schwarzenegger as the Maytag Repair Man,”Maher stated.

“Arnold has lived the role. We all remember the time he put a load in the dishwasher.”

It’s been nearly 11 years since Schwarzenegger, now 74, came clean that he had fathered a child a decade earlier with his beloved-by-all housekeeper. Maria Shriver, his long-time wife and mother to his four children, eventually divorced him.

Watch more of HBO’s “Real Time with Bill Maher You can find it here on YouTube.