SNL: Jack Antonoff and his Dad Play ‘How Dare You Want more’

For the first Saturday Night Live musical performance of 2022, Jack Antonoff’s Bleachers hit the stage for an energetic, jazz-tinged performance of “How Dare You Want More.”

During the track, which is the second single from Bleachers’ 2021 album Don’t let Saturday Night’s sadness get you downAntonoff was joined on the bass by Blu DeTiger, a singer/songwriter, and Claud, an indie-rocker, on keys. Rick, his father, played guitar.

Later, the super-producer returned on stage to perform a touching performance of the nostalgic anthemic. “Chinatown,”This video features Bruce Springsteen.

Antonoff joined Ariana DeBose as host after Roddy Rich was forced to leave due to Covid-19 exposure.

This week’s show was the first episode since December’s Covid-impacted show, which featured Paul Rudd as host, as well as surprise guests like Tom Hanks and Tina Fey. Charli XCX’s set that night was canceled because of a lighter crew, however, she appeared briefly alongside Rudd in a sketch called “The Christmas Socks.”