Hallmark Star Refuses to Shift to GAC Following a Former Fan Claims They Won’t Be Watching

Hallmark has been the place to go to for your favorite TV stars, particularly when it comes Christmas movies. With more entertainment outlets like Netflix or GAC Family taking on the genre, it seems that the tide is changing. A few Hallmark stars have moved to those channels. Jen Lilley is the latest Hallmark star to make this move, having recently signed a deal with GAC. While many fans were happy about the news, one former fan had an issue with Lilley’s career move and claimed they wouldn’t be watching her any longer. This was the end of the story. Days of Our LivesAn alum took the internet to defend her decision.

Hallmark’s star has been a staple since 2017, starring in numerous movies. Her work with GAC is expected to be comparable to her previous work. Jen Lilley joined to Instagram to confirm the news, one follower expressed their issue with GAC’s perceived stance on social issues by calling the network “hate-filled, judging and bigoted.”Lilley responded by sharing her personal experience with the network.

This comment couldn’t be further from the truth. GAC family is loving, diverse and so involved in the kingdom of God, that I feel compelled to support them fully as a Christian. I hope you’re not believing the rumors you hear that have an agenda, but I can tell you personally, I know this channel is full of genuine love, rooted in truth, and will do so much for so many.

Based on General HospitalAccording to alums, she believes the assumptions are false. It is also possible that her Christian faith played a part in her decision. Another commenter raised similar concerns and also addressed their inability to access the network. The actress supported the channel once again and offered a solution to their concerns:

It’s new and so good already! They give so much back behind closed doors. They are my heroes! GAC family is available on many platforms. Most cable also supports it. I use FrndlyTV because I don’t have cable and I love saving money.

The star is clearly all in when it involves her home. She doesn’t seem to mind any criticisms she receives. GAC has also reached a deal with Danica McKillar to expand its talent roster. Although McKellar and Lilley have left Hallmark, it still has Hallmark staples Candace Cameron Bure and Lacey Chabert. Despite these developments, it will be interesting to see how the ratings of these two family-friendly channels compare with each other.